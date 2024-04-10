Vornado Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) announced today that it released its 2023 Sustainability Report.



This Sustainability Report is Vornado's 15th consecutive annual report which highlights the Company's industry-leading accomplishments in sustainability and provides key metrics on the Company’s sustainability priorities. Key sustainability achievements for 2023 include:

Procured 100% renewable energy credits (RECs) for electricity directly managed by Vornado in the key markets in which we operate. These RECs include those sourced from hydroelectric, solar and wind facilities located in the states of New York and California.

Achieved a 32% reduction in overall energy consumption across our in-service office portfolio, compared to our 2009 baseline.

Reached a 65% waste diversion rate across our in-service office portfolio, making significant progress towards our long-term target of 75%.

Received multiple awards recognizing our continued industry leadership in sustainability including (i) the 13th NAREIT Leader in the Light Award, (ii) Energy Star Partner of the Year with Sustained Excellence, and (iii) ranked #1 amongst peers in the USA, Diversified – Office/Retail in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB).

Our report, along with expanded information on Vornado’s sustainability programs, can be found on the Company's website located at www.vno.com. Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

