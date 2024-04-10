Gold Star Plumbing & Drain Expands Operations with Move to Tempe
Gold Star Plumbing & Drain, a top local plumbing company in Prescott Valley, AZ, proudly announces its move from Gilbert to Tempe, AZ.TEMPE, AZ, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold Star Plumbing & Drain, a leading plumbing company with over 25 years of industry experience, is thrilled to announce its relocation to Tempe from Gilbert. The move marks an exciting milestone for the family-owned business as it expands its footprint to better serve communities across Arizona.
With a dedication to excellence, integrity, and customer satisfaction, Gold Star Plumbing & Drain has been a trusted fixture in Yavapai County since 2022. Now, with its relocation to Tempe, the company is poised to extend its exceptional service to even more customers in the region. Their new address is 3010 S Potter Dr, Tempe, Arizona 85282.
Complete Solutions For All Plumbing Needs
From residential plumbing to commercial solutions, Gold Star Plumbing & Drain specializes in a wide range of services, including:
Residential Plumbing
Commercial Plumbing
Drain Cleaning
Water Treatment Services
Water Heater Installation
Gas Leak Repair
Sewer Camera Inspection
A Leading Plumbing Company
Founded by Mike Smith, a seasoned expert with over twenty years of experience in the plumbing industry, Gold Star Plumbing & Drain is committed to delivering superior results with every job. As a key member of the leading plumbing team, Mike has consistently exceeded the expectations of clients, earning a reputation as a trusted authority in the local community.
For emergency service or to schedule an appointment, customers can contact Gold Star Plumbing & Drain at goldstarplumbingaz.com. For more information about the company and its recent expansion, visit the website today.
About Gold Star Plumbing & Drain
Gold Star Plumbing & Drain is a family-owned and operated plumbing company dedicated to providing exceptional service to communities across Arizona. With over fifteen years of experience in the plumbing industry, founder Mike Smith has solidified his reputation as a trusted authority in the local community. The company takes pride in its commitment to excellence, integrity, and customer satisfaction, offering a comprehensive range of services that consistently garner 5-star reviews.
Gold Star Plumbing & Drain takes pride in its roots as a family-owned business deeply ingrained in the local community. With a rich history spanning over 26 years, the family also owned Smitty's Big Barn Antiques, a beloved establishment featured on the renowned TV show, American Pickers.
Led by Mike and his wife Julie, the Gold Star Plumbing & Drain team is known for its unwavering commitment to customer service excellence, unparalleled skills, and industry qualifications. The team offers a comprehensive range of services, including routine maintenance checks, emergency repairs, and everything in between. With a track record of 5-star reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp, along with an A+ rating and accreditation from the Better Business Bureau, Gold Star Plumbing & Drain has solidified its position as a trusted leader in the plumbing industry.
For more information, visit goldstarplumbingaz.com.
Mike Smith
Gold Star Plumbing & Drain
+1 480-300-4007
support@goldstarplumbingaz.com
