Cadre Technologies Continues Excellence with Recognition as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cadre Technologies, a leading innovator in warehouse management and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list for 2024. This marks another year of excellence for Cadre, reflecting its unwavering commitment to providing advanced, scalable solutions that empower distribution, manufacturing, 3PL, and 4PL logistics operations.

With its flagship products, including Cadence WMS, Accuplus 3PL WMS, and LogiView, Cadre Technologies offers unparalleled warehouse management and supply chain visibility solutions, either installed on-premise or hosted in the cloud. This recognition underscores Cadre's role in driving efficiency and improving visibility across the supply chain, solidifying its position as a leader in logistics IT.

"Dedication to innovation and our clients' success has always been at the forefront of our mission," said Daryl Grove, President of Cadre Technologies. "Being recognized by Inbound Logistics not just this year but consistently over the years is a testament to our team's hard work and the trust our customers place in our solutions."

Inbound Logistics compiles the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list annually, selecting the best in the logistics IT sector for their ability to provide flexible pricing, simplicity, ROI, and frictionless implementation. Cadre Technologies’ continued presence on this prestigious list highlights its consistent ability to meet and exceed the dynamic needs of the logistics industry.

About Cadre Technologies

Cadre Technologies is a premier software innovator offering advanced solutions in warehouse management and logistics operations to facilitate distribution, manufacturing, 3PL, and 4PL logistics. Based in Denver, Colorado, with additional offices in Lenexa, Kansas, and Baltimore, Maryland, Cadre is an independent subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. For more information about Cadre Technologies and its solutions, visit Cadre's website.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics (IL) is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at Inbound Logistics website.