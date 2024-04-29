Timpanogos Hiking Co. Expands Summit Badge Tradition to Ten Peaks Along Utah’s Wasatch Front
In addition to Mount Timpanogos, the list of new peaks includes Mount Olympus, Mount Nebo, and Lone Peak.
It was a huge hit. Once word spread, we had people coming straight down to our store from hiking the mountain. We completely ran out in a matter of weeks.”PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timpanogos Hiking Co. is expanding its popular summit badge tradition to ten peaks along Utah’s Wasatch Front in 2024.
— Joseph Vogel
In 2023, the Provo-based business made headlines for reviving the “Timp Badge” tradition, giving out free patches to anyone who summited Utah’s most iconic mountain. The only requirements were a picture at the summit, tagging the outdoor brand on social media, and visiting their Downtown Provo store to pick it up.
The summit badge tradition has roots going back to the 1930s when reaching the peak of Mount Timpanogos took multiple days. 2023 was the first year “Timp Badges” were awarded in over fifty years.
“It was a big hit,” founder and owner Joseph Vogel says. “Once word spread, we had people coming straight down from the mountain to our store. We completely ran out in a matter of weeks.”
Vogel says reviving the tradition has been “a lot of fun,” but that it also carries a deeper meaning for him and the business. “Our tagline is escape the noise. We live in an age where so many things claim our attention and so many people are stressed and anxious and struggling with mental health. That was the impetus for this business and for the summit badges: to get people outdoors and moving and reconnecting with what matters.”
Last year, Vogel says, Timpanogos offered a limited run of 500 badges. This year they are making 1,000 patches for Mount Timpanogos, as well as 500 each for the nine other peaks.
Below are a list of the peaks included in what Timpanogos Hiking Co. is branding the Inaugural Ten Peak Challenge:
1. Mount Timpanogos
2. Mount Nebo
3. Mount Olympus
4. Pfeifferhorn
5. Mount Superior
6. Ben Lomond
7. Lone Peak
8. Provo Peak
9. Spanish Fork Peak
10. Kings Peaks
Timpanogos is also offering a “bonus badge,” Vogel says, for those who hike to the “Y” in Provo.
“We want these badges to become a community tradition like they used to be,” Vogel says. “We had so many people come in last year and show us their old collections, some of them spanning decades. It was really cool to see and just how happy they were that we were bringing the tradition back. It’s a great way to connect generations through these incredible mountains.”
Patches will become available on April 30. Hikers are eligible for the badges any time in 2024, or until supplies last.
For more information, visit https://www.timpanogoshiking.com/pages/media-inquiries.
Joseph Vogel
Timpanogos Hiking Co.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube