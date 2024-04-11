Melissa Osorio's Best Selling Book “Hidden Memories: Discover What's Blocking You From Life And Love” is helping people

Melissa Osorio's Best Selling Book “Hidden Memories: Discover What's Blocking You From Life And Love” is helping people

Some might say that my struggles started with my father’s murder when I was 16, but the truths were. More complex than that, the real story goes much deeper.”
— Melissa Osorio
HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melissa Osorio, came to the United States from Venezuela after her father’s murder, armed with $20,000 and an unyielding determination. At the age of 17 she bought her first business, a Dairy Queen franchise. Despite some early success, she faced financial setbacks during the 2008/2009 financial crash.

Years later, she co-founded a thriving medical business and built a real estate portfolio that brought her financial freedom. Today, Melissa Osorio stands as one of the foremost advocates for mental health, her influence resonating widely across communities. Her story is captured in the Amazon #1 Best Selling book “HIDDEN MEMORIES: DISCOVER WHAT’S BLOCKING YOU FROM LIFE AND LOVE”

Osorio said “At 15 I killed someone. This was just one of the many secrets that my brain hid from me. For most of my life, I had barley memories of my childhood. Except for a few snippets, I lived in dark. It wasn’t until I turned 36 thatmy world began to unravel. Slow at first, and then suddenly, all at once, long-buried memories that had been concealed in the depths of my mind for survival now surfaced, shooting to the forefront of my mind.

Osorio also stated “Some might say that my struggles started with my father’s murder when I was 16, but the truths were. More complex than that, the real story goes much deeper.”

Despite her success and what seemed to be a perfect life in the United States, a shadow lingered, trapping her in despair, addiction, and disconnection. The shadow began to disappear when she dared to go to the darkest corners of her mind and her past.

Melissa’s story has empowered countless individuals to unlock their own story, her book is a roadmap for people to break free from their hidden barriers.

Osorio said “What I desperately sought was hidden in my childhood, and I dug deep, embarking on a wild ride through various treatments- some conventional and some very unconventional, the Truths I uncovered transformed my life.”

Everyone’s path might look different, but the destination is the same- a life brimming with meaning and love.

The book and Melissa’s story will educate and captivate you!

Melissa is a resilience champion and fervent ambassador for psychedelic therapy.

The Book is avail at Amazon
http://amzn.to/3sckL2u

ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here

You just read:

Melissa Osorio's Best Selling Book “Hidden Memories: Discover What's Blocking You From Life And Love” is helping people

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Movie Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
Company/Organization
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
3042 N keystone St
Burbank, California, 91504
United States
(323) 366-2796
Visit Newsroom
About

neal public relations is a full service pr firm in los Angeles ca

http://www.nealpublicrelations.com

More From This Author
Melissa Osorio's Best Selling Book “Hidden Memories: Discover What's Blocking You From Life And Love” is helping people
Melissa Osario defied overwhelming odds is a pivotal voice in today's discourse on mental health #1 Best Selling Book
BAGS AND GRACE GIVING OUT 500 BAGS A MONTH TO LA COUNTY’S UNHOUSED WHAT STARTED AS PERSONAL MISSION NOW A TEAM EFFORT
View All Stories From This Author