Melissa Osorio's Best Selling Book “Hidden Memories: Discover What's Blocking You From Life And Love” is helping people
Some might say that my struggles started with my father’s murder when I was 16, but the truths were. More complex than that, the real story goes much deeper.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melissa Osorio, came to the United States from Venezuela after her father’s murder, armed with $20,000 and an unyielding determination. At the age of 17 she bought her first business, a Dairy Queen franchise. Despite some early success, she faced financial setbacks during the 2008/2009 financial crash.
— Melissa Osorio
Years later, she co-founded a thriving medical business and built a real estate portfolio that brought her financial freedom. Today, Melissa Osorio stands as one of the foremost advocates for mental health, her influence resonating widely across communities. Her story is captured in the Amazon #1 Best Selling book “HIDDEN MEMORIES: DISCOVER WHAT’S BLOCKING YOU FROM LIFE AND LOVE”
Osorio said “At 15 I killed someone. This was just one of the many secrets that my brain hid from me. For most of my life, I had barley memories of my childhood. Except for a few snippets, I lived in dark. It wasn’t until I turned 36 thatmy world began to unravel. Slow at first, and then suddenly, all at once, long-buried memories that had been concealed in the depths of my mind for survival now surfaced, shooting to the forefront of my mind.
Despite her success and what seemed to be a perfect life in the United States, a shadow lingered, trapping her in despair, addiction, and disconnection. The shadow began to disappear when she dared to go to the darkest corners of her mind and her past.
Melissa’s story has empowered countless individuals to unlock their own story, her book is a roadmap for people to break free from their hidden barriers.
Osorio said “What I desperately sought was hidden in my childhood, and I dug deep, embarking on a wild ride through various treatments- some conventional and some very unconventional, the Truths I uncovered transformed my life.”
Everyone’s path might look different, but the destination is the same- a life brimming with meaning and love.
The book and Melissa’s story will educate and captivate you!
Melissa is a resilience champion and fervent ambassador for psychedelic therapy.
The Book is avail at Amazon
http://amzn.to/3sckL2u
