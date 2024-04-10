Border Management Authority briefs media on statistics and interceptions at ports of entry during Easter period, 14 Apr

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato supported by border law enforcement officials will on Sunday, 14 April 2024 hold a media briefing to report and outline the movement statistics and interceptions at ports of entry during Easter period.

Different trends are emerging on ports movement that require re-strategising and enforcements.

Members of the media are invited to the briefing as follows:

Date: Sunday, 14 April 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Press Conference Room, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, Pretoria

Live Streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

RSVP: Mmemme Mogotsi - Deputy Assistant Commissioner on 072 856 4288 (WhatsApp) or mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za