LC Rheumatology Opens Lexington KY Rheumatology Office and Infusion Center

LC Rheumatology's New Office and Infusion Center in Lexington, KY Staff Members at Lake Cumberland Rheumatology in Lexington, KY Lake Cumberland Rheumatology Exterior Far-Shot

Lake Cumberland Rheumatology now serves Lexington, KY and the surrounding areas with rheumatology specialists for auto-immune diseases.

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For LC Rheumatology, the goal to reach as many people with rheumatologic and auto-immune disorders has reached another milestone. As of March 25, 2024, the care center chain has opened their doors to the citizens of Lexington, KY and the surrounding areas with a new rheumatology office and infusion center at 101 Prosperous Place, Suite 350, Lexington, KY.The providers at LC Rheumatology Lexington will include Dr. Lucia Hardi, Amelia Hendrickson, NP, Dr. Scott Lewis, and Dr. Timothy Lonesky. All providers are now accepting new patients, and those looking to schedule an appointment can fill out an Appointment Request Form on their website.ABOUT LC RHEUMATOLOGYLC Rheumatology, PLLC is the largest independent Rheumatology group in the region offering cutting edge treatments and exceptional care. It has been operating in Kentucky since 2009 as a care company that specializes in rheumatologic and auto-immune disorders. Since then, they have grown from their base in Central Kentucky to have offices all over the state, as well as in Indiana. You can now find an office in:1. Lexington, KY2. Bowling Green, KY3. London, KY4. Owensboro, KY5. Somerset, KY6. New Albany, INIn addition to office visits, LC Rheumatology offers cutting-edge infusion therapies and has a research program to help identify new treatments for patients. LCR treats the following conditions:1. Rheumatoid Arthritis2. Psoriatic Arthritis3. Ankylosing Spondylitis4. Osteoarthritis5. Lupus6. Gout7. Scleroderma8. Vasculitis9. Fibromyalgia10. Osteoporosis11. Sjӧrgen’s Syndrome12. PolymyositisIf you or someone you love suffers from a rheumatologic or auto-immune disorder, contact the most convenient LC Rheumatology office below for more information or to schedule an appointment.CONTACT1. Lexington101 Prosperous Place, Suite 350,Lexington, KY 40509Phone Number: (859) 654-0160Fax: (859) 712- 9273Hours of Operation:Monday-Friday 8am-4pm2. Owensboro3400 New Hartford Road,Owensboro, KY 42303Phone Number: (270) 310-8015Fax: (270) 310-8115Hours of Operation:Monday-Friday 8am-4pm3. Bowling Green340 New Towne DrBowling Green, KY 42103Phone Number: (270) 257-4217Fax: (270) 257-4040Hours of Operation:Monday-Thursday 8am-4pm4. London1675 South Main StLondon, KY 40741Phone Number: (606) 266-8266Fax: (606) 266-8300Hours of Operation:Monday-Thursday 8am-4pmFriday 8am-12pm5. New Albany3897 Charlestown RoadNew Albany, IN 47150Phone Number: (502) 495-3665Fax: (502) 874-5536Hours of Operation:Monday-Friday 7:30am-3pm6. Somerset26 Oxford WaySomerset, KY 42503Phone Number: (606) 802-2300Fax: (606) 802-2400Hours of Operation:Monday-Thursday 8am-4pmFriday 8am-12pm