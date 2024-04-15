LC Rheumatology Opens Lexington KY Rheumatology Office and Infusion Center
Lake Cumberland Rheumatology now serves Lexington, KY and the surrounding areas with rheumatology specialists for auto-immune diseases.LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For LC Rheumatology, the goal to reach as many people with rheumatologic and auto-immune disorders has reached another milestone. As of March 25, 2024, the care center chain has opened their doors to the citizens of Lexington, KY and the surrounding areas with a new rheumatology office and infusion center at 101 Prosperous Place, Suite 350, Lexington, KY.
The providers at LC Rheumatology Lexington will include Dr. Lucia Hardi, Amelia Hendrickson, NP, Dr. Scott Lewis, and Dr. Timothy Lonesky. All providers are now accepting new patients, and those looking to schedule an appointment can fill out an Appointment Request Form on their website.
ABOUT LC RHEUMATOLOGY
LC Rheumatology, PLLC is the largest independent Rheumatology group in the region offering cutting edge treatments and exceptional care. It has been operating in Kentucky since 2009 as a care company that specializes in rheumatologic and auto-immune disorders. Since then, they have grown from their base in Central Kentucky to have offices all over the state, as well as in Indiana. You can now find an office in:
1. Lexington, KY
2. Bowling Green, KY
3. London, KY
4. Owensboro, KY
5. Somerset, KY
6. New Albany, IN
In addition to office visits, LC Rheumatology offers cutting-edge infusion therapies and has a research program to help identify new treatments for patients. LCR treats the following conditions:
1. Rheumatoid Arthritis
2. Psoriatic Arthritis
3. Ankylosing Spondylitis
4. Osteoarthritis
5. Lupus
6. Gout
7. Scleroderma
8. Vasculitis
9. Fibromyalgia
10. Osteoporosis
11. Sjӧrgen’s Syndrome
12. Polymyositis
If you or someone you love suffers from a rheumatologic or auto-immune disorder, contact the most convenient LC Rheumatology office below for more information or to schedule an appointment.
CONTACT
1. Lexington
101 Prosperous Place, Suite 350,
Lexington, KY 40509
Phone Number: (859) 654-0160
Fax: (859) 712- 9273
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Friday 8am-4pm
2. Owensboro
3400 New Hartford Road,
Owensboro, KY 42303
Phone Number: (270) 310-8015
Fax: (270) 310-8115
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Friday 8am-4pm
3. Bowling Green
340 New Towne Dr
Bowling Green, KY 42103
Phone Number: (270) 257-4217
Fax: (270) 257-4040
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Thursday 8am-4pm
4. London
1675 South Main St
London, KY 40741
Phone Number: (606) 266-8266
Fax: (606) 266-8300
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Thursday 8am-4pm
Friday 8am-12pm
5. New Albany
3897 Charlestown Road
New Albany, IN 47150
Phone Number: (502) 495-3665
Fax: (502) 874-5536
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Friday 7:30am-3pm
6. Somerset
26 Oxford Way
Somerset, KY 42503
Phone Number: (606) 802-2300
Fax: (606) 802-2400
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Thursday 8am-4pm
Friday 8am-12pm
Judy Dedman
Lake Cumberland Rheumatology
+1 859-654-0160
Jdedman@lcrheumatology.com
