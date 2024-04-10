Parkway Food Hall Announces Concepts in Time for May Opening
Veteran chefs opening Japanese street food, barbecue, Thai-Indian fusion, pizza concepts and more at Longmont’s first food hall.
We couldn’t be happier about the lineup of seasoned chefs that are bringing their tried-and-true, alongside new, concepts crafted specifically for the food hall.”LONGMONT, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longmont’s first food hall, Parkway Food Hall (700 Ken Pratt Blvd. Longmont, CO 80501) has announced seven of its eight vendors, including Japanese street food, a beloved pizzeria, whole hog barbecue, a Indian-Thai fusion concept, and more. The 16,000-square-foot all-day food hall will announce one more concept and three retail spaces soon before the grand opening on Memorial Day Weekend.
Parkway Food Hall’s highly anticipated vendors include:
- Baa Haachi is a new Japanese street food concept from the award-winning Farow husband and wife team. The concept will be led by Chef Adam Chan, who grew up in Hong Kong and has worked at Michelin-starred restaurants including Tate Dining Room in Hong Kong and Ever Restaurant in Chicago. Dishes will include Tonkatsu Ramen, Okonomyaki, Pork Belly Bao Buns, Miso Glazed Salmon Bowl and more.
- H3ersh3r has become a cult favorite whole hog mobile barbecue catering service and food truck. Their Parkway stall will be their first brick-and-mortar location, serving up their smoked meats, barbecue sandwiches, and notable sides like white cheddar mac-and-cheese.
- Farow will also be moving its pop-up Pie Dog into Parkway. Pie Dog opened in Farow in January 2023, known for its thin-crust Neapolitan-style pizzas with locally sourced organic flour.
- Spice Fusion, under Chef Ram Kumar Shrestha, is an innovative blend of Indian and Thai cuisine from the owners of Boulder’s Gurkhas on the Hill.
- Cleaver & Co. will open its second location following the success in South Denver’s Junction Food & Drink food hall. Cleaver & Co. has perfected juicy grilled burgers and chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, and luscious shakes.
- Shawarma Shack - This will be the second location for Shawarma Shack, a Mediterranean concept offering traditional shawarma wraps, fresh salads and bowls with a variety of meats, accompanied by pickled vegetables and creamy tahini sauce. There will also be hummus, falafel, and tabbouleh for additional healthier options.
- Previously announced, Chile con Quesadilla from Denver (Top Taco Denver winner in 2021 and 2022) was the first concept to sign on.
“We couldn’t be happier about the lineup of seasoned chefs that are bringing their tried-and-true, alongside new, concepts crafted specifically for the food hall,” said Chris Nehls, vice president of Blackfox Parkway Associates, the company that has owned the building for more than 30 years. “Consistent with our original vision, there will be innovative tastes for foodies to discover alongside high-quality classics for families. The food offerings, complemented by multiple bars and daily entertainment, will create an unmatched destination in Longmont.”
“We’ve been wanting to launch our Japanese street food concept for over a year now, but the cuisine is a bit untested in Longmont, and this gives us a more affordable way to introduce the concept to the community,” said Lisa Balcom, owner of Baa Hachi, Pie Dog and Farow. “Parkway Food Hall is bringing in the type of talented chefs that Longmont deserves.”
Ahead of the grand opening, Parkway is hosting a job fair at the food hall on April 22-23, from 10 a.m. - 6 pm., hiring bartenders, bussers, dishwashers, barbacks, servers, and other positions.
Parkway will open in Longmont’s Parkway Promenade, one of the city’s most historic shopping centers, with an indoor/outdoor bar, indoor/outdoor seating, an expansive patio and event space for up to 40. The principal architect, Meridian 105, is the design mastermind behind Avanti Food & Beverage and Edgewater Public Market. Seasoned food hall veterans National Food Hall Solutions, the operating partner, opened Denver’s Junction Food & Drink in 2020, which went on to win the NAIOP's 2020 Retail Development of the Year Award. Construction is led by Faurot Construction.
For inquiries into stall availability, interested vendors should email info@parkwayfoodhall.com for more information. Available stalls include one non-vented stall, front corner retail and middle retail.
More about Parkway Food Hall
Opening in May 2024, Parkway Food Hall is slated to be Longmont, Colo.’s first food hall. The 16,000-square-foot all-day destination will feature eight dining concepts, a circular indoor/outdoor bar, three retail spaces, indoor/outdoor seating, and event space for 40. The eight chef-driven vendors will include concepts from the Farow team, H3ersh3r barbecue, Chile con Quesadilla, Cleaver & Co. and more, as well as an expansive bar with a full wine, beer and cocktail list. Parkway is located at 700 Ken Pratt Blvd. in Longmont’s Parkway Promenade, one of the city’s most historic shopping centers.
For more information about Parkway Food Hall, visit parkwayfoodhall.com and follow on Instagram. For media information or interviews with Parkway Food Hall owners and operators, contact Emily Tracy at 919.449.4803 or emily@rootmarketingpr.com.
