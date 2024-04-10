AK Consultants & Healthcare and CrossRoads Business Brokers bring one-stop growth services to healthcare businesses
AK Consultants is collaborating with CrossRoads Business Brokers to bring crucial growth management and acquisition planning expertise to healthcare businesses.
While healthcare remains a very desirable target industry, a business has to be able to demonstrate staying power in its operational and financial performance through the ownership transition.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AK Consultants & Healthcare is collaborating with CrossRoads Business Brokers to bring enhanced growth management and specialized acquisition planning expertise to post-acute healthcare businesses. This alliance creates a seamless approach whereby the AK team grows the business to sell and transitions the client into an effective exit process with CrossRoads. With a collective four decades of experience by AK CEO and CrossRoads president, both firms have a strong national presence and share a philosophy for doing what’s in the best interest of the client.
— Vasilis Georgiou, CM&AA, M&AMI, CBI, CBB, MBA
“Healthcare is all about relationships, developing them and then leveraging them when the time is right. Our clients come to us because they want to grow their business. Depending on their circumstances, acquisition of other companies may be the best way for them to successfully scale and sustain a comfortable rate of growth,” explains Ashleigh Kirsten, RN, BSN, founder and CEO of AK Consultants & Healthcare. “Acquisition as part of a bigger growth strategy is quite common which is why working with a firm like CrossRoads made perfect sense for AK.”
Vasilis Georgiou, president of CrossRoads Business Brokers, Inc. agrees, “Achieving premium market price for a business requires thoughtful preparation and positioning. Many business owners who desire an exit in the next 12 to 36 months find themselves not quite ready from an operational or financial perspective. The need for professional guidance to prepare for an outstanding exit is what forged the relationship between CrossRoads and AK”.
Both Kirsten and Georgiou recognize the opportunity for their collective services within post-acute healthcare, pointing to the increase in buying interest from individual owners, corporate entities, and even private equity groups.
“While healthcare remains one of the most desirable target industries with all categories of buyers, a business has to be able to demonstrate sustainability in its operational and financial performance that can withstand the change of ownership transition”, Vasilis adds. “The price a business ends up selling for is heavily influenced by how well the business is prepared to sell and sustain its performance, how well it is packaged and positioned to articulate the value proposition, and ultimately how effectively the interest from multiple interested parties can be managed.”
About AK Consultants & Healthcare
AK Consultants & Healthcare is a national growth management firm, specializing in profitability strategy planning and execution for clients in post-acute healthcare and related ancillary service industries. Healthcare industry entrepreneur, CEO and firm founder Ashleigh Kirsten taps national talent to bring clients the level of expertise their business needs on a project or on-going support basis. Through sales, training, marketing, recruitment, acquisitions, and operations services, the AK team works with healthcare organizations of all sizes to increase revenue and successfully scale. To learn more, visit www.akconsultantsandhealthcare.com
About CrossRoads Business Brokers, Inc.
With offices in Fla., Calif., Penn., N.H., and Tenn., CrossRoads Business Brokers, Inc. is a privately held M&A advisory and business brokerage firm that works with owners in healthcare and other industries to help them exit successfully within local, regional, and national markets. In operation for 20 years, CrossRoads has a solid track record of success, leveraging state-of- the-art systems and best practices to achieve above market outcomes. CrossRoads’ approach is about enhancing the value positioning of client businesses with a proactive, structured process for creating a competitive and timed market response. The goal: maximizing the business market value. To learn more about CrossRoads, visit www.CrossRoadsBusiness.com.
Vasilis Georgiou
CrossRoads Business Brokers, Inc.
+1 949-292-6718
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other