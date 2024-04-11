New WE///OOVE waterproof televisions: as the weather warms up, screens are invading all outdoor spaces

WEMOOVE OUTDOOR AND WATERPROOF TV IN AN OUTDOOR SWIMMING-POOL AREA WEMOOVE OUTDOOR AND WATERPROOF IP56 TV WM-ODTV752HB2500_A11 75'' WEMOOVE OUTDOOR TV

French premium electronic brand WEMOOVE launches new range of outdoor TV sets, designed to stay outside all year round. They blend in with all outdoor spaces.

ASNIèRES-SUR-SEINE, PARIS, FRANCE, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 10 years of experience in mirror and waterproof screens, WE///OOVE is introducing VIVALDI 2, a new range capable of enduring various weather conditions such as rain, sun, or snow while providing entertainment to users. The VIVALDI 2 screens offer premium features such as high brightness (up to 2800 cd/m2), suitability for installation in direct sunlight, IP56 rating, anti-theft wall mounting, and a waterproof and ventilated multimedia compartment, all at a competitive price point. These screens cater to consumers seeking top-notch TV experiences in outdoor settings.

The introduction of the VIVALDI 2 outdoor screens allows for the transformation of gardens into outdoor cinemas, sports arenas, or open-air concert venues. The screens feature an intuitive interface and easy installation, enhancing outdoor entertainment experiences.

Powered by the Android TV 11 operating system, the new Smart Android™ waterproof TVs from WE///OOVE grant users access to a wide array of online content with ease. Simply connecting to a power socket and Wi-Fi network enables instant access to thousands of shows, movies, games, and more. The screens come in sizes ranging from 43" to 75", offering a plethora of entertainment options for individuals, families, or gatherings. Additionally, external devices such as Apple TV™ or Amazon™ Fire Stick can be connected via HDMI sockets for expanded content options.

Performance-wise, the VIVALDI 2 range boasts ultra-bright screens, delivering impeccable picture visibility even in direct sunlight, along with Ultra High Definition (UHD/4K) picture quality. The screens incorporate fanless heat dissipation technology, ensuring clear sound without interference, and feature a sleek design that complements various outdoor environments.

Equipped with a quad-core processor, ample RAM, and storage options, the VIVALDI TVs provide seamless content streaming and application usage. They also feature a triple HEVC compatible tuner for receiving DTT, cable, and satellite channels, as well as powerful speakers for an immersive viewing experience.

The VIVALDI 2 outdoor screens are designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, including humidity, heat, insects, and dust, with an IP56 waterproof rating. They can operate in temperatures ranging from -20°C to +60°C, thanks to an intelligent internal temperature regulation system. Additionally, the screens come with a galvanized steel wall bracket for outdoor use and a waterproof remote control for convenient operation even in adverse weather conditions.

Main features of the VIVALDI 2 SMART Android WE///OOVE range of outdoor TV sets :

/// All-weather: internal temperature control and waterproof (IP56 standard)

/// Ultra-high brightness screen up to 2800 cd/m2

/// Ultra-thin design: only 9 cm thick

/// Ultra-high resolution UHD screen 3840 x 2160 pixels

/// SMART TV : - Android 11 (Red Velvet Cake) operating system - Processor: RTD-2853 Cortex A55 Four-core clocked at up to 1.5 GHz - Graphics processor: Dual-Core Mali-G31 - ROM: 1.5 GB - Flash memory: 8 GB

/// Tuners: DVB-T/T2/C/S2 (H.264/H.265, Dolby + support)

/// Backlight technology: Edge-LED

/// LCD screen technology: IPS, 178° wide viewing angle

/// Ultra-powerful waterproof speakers - 2 x 10W / 8 Ohms

/// Connectors: - 1 TV aerial socket (75ohm) - 1 DVB-S2 satellite aerial socket - 1 audio-video input (CVBS/Audio L/ Audio R) - 1 mini YPbPr component input - 3 HDMI 2.0 sockets - 2 USB 2.0 multimedia ports - 1 RJ45 socket - 1 common interface (CI) slot - 1 headphone socket (3.5mm jack) - 1 coaxial audio output - 1 IP67 waterproof mains socket (AC 110-240V)

/// Accessories included:

- Remote control: splash-proof (IP67 standard) - Ultra-thin galvanised steel external wall bracket - Waterproof black dust cover - 2 handles for easy installation - Integrated anti-theft locking system

Range and and Estimated Retail Prices :

- The Outdoor TV VIVALDI 2 SMART Android WE///OOVE 43'' (109 cm) reference WM-ODTV432HB2500 is already available at a price of 3999 euros incl. VAT

- The Outdoor TV VIVALDI 2 SMART Android WE///OOVE 55'' (139 cm) reference WM-ODTV552HB2500 is already available at a price of 4999 euros incl. VAT

- The Outdoor TV VIVALDI 2 SMART Android WE///OOVE 65'' (165 cm) reference WM-ODTV652HB2500 is already available at a price of 5999 euros incl. VAT

- The Outdoor TV VIVALDI 2 SMART Android WE///OOVE 75'' (190 cm) reference WM-ODTV752HB2500 is already available at a price of 6999 euros incl. VAT

About WE///OOVE:

WE///OOVE is a technology company with a global presence, offering innovative products such as Mirror TVs and built-in kitchen TVs. With headquarters in France and manufacturing facilities in China, WE///OOVE ensures quality control throughout the production process, from design to delivery and installation. Founded by Christophe Chancenest, the company leverages his extensive experience in marketing, sales, and product development from leading companies in the electronics sector.

For further information, visit: https://wemoove-tv.tech/en/