For those who observe the Muslim faith, the holy month of Ramadan, requires prayer and fasting throughout the day.

This period ends with a celebration Eid-al-Fitr, which is a festival that marks the breaking of the fast. The traditional greeting “Eid Mubarak” literally means “Blessed Eid.”

To all those in our OPWDD community who celebrate, we wish you a joyous Eid filled with love, laughter, and countless blessings.

Sincerely,

Kerri E. Neifeld

Commissioner