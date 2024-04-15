NEW D•Tube LED: Enhancing Supermarket Cooler and Freezer Lighting | Grocery Display Case Lighting

Discover the exclusive LED lighting solution with Safe Spectrum technology and a high Color Preference Index (CPI) designed to safeguard food and prolong shelf life. Exclusively available from Promolux. Grocery Stores and Supermarkets can Reduce Photo and Lipid Oxidation of their Meat by Retrofitting their Refrigerated Display Cases with Safe Spectrum LED Lighting from Promolux. Experience the allure of fresh sushi under vibrant display case lighting, powered by energy-efficient LED technology tailored for grocery stores. Elevate your sushi presentation with Promolux LED lighting.

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promolux, a distinguished leader in innovative lighting solutions for the retail industry, proudly introduces the groundbreaking D•Tube LED – a revolutionary lighting solution meticulously crafted for supermarket cooler and freezer doors. This state-of-the-art product represents the pinnacle of lighting technology, offering unparalleled visibility, energy efficiency, and longevity, thereby setting a new standard for excellence in retail lighting.

The D•Tube LED is engineered with a myriad of features specifically designed to elevate product visibility and optimize energy efficiency. Sporting double rows of LEDs arranged in a V-shape, it boasts a powerful 180° beam angle, ensuring uniform illumination and optimal product visibility even in the most confined spaces. Its versatility extends to installation, with options for mounting on the left side, right side, or center door mullions, catering to a diverse range of commercial applications.

In addition to its superior lighting technology, the Safe Spectrum technology by Promolux reduces photo and lipid oxidation of items in refrigerated display cases. This technology helps to reduce waste and shrinkage of fresh foods and makes Promolux an effective solution for supermarkets in terms of shelf life optimization. Overall, Promolux LED Lights provide a safe, reliable, and energy-efficient method of preserving ground beef patties in retail refrigerated displays.

Elevating Supermarket Cooler and Freezer Lighting

Effective visual merchandising plays a pivotal role in the grocery industry, where consumers make purchasing decisions based on the color and appearance of food products. The Color Preference Index (CPI) is a critical metric in the world of lighting and visual merchandising. It assesses a light source's ability to enhance color richness and accuracy, which is crucial in creating enticing displays.

Promolux's LED lighting technology excels in color rendering, illuminating food with authenticity and vibrancy. Unlike conventional lighting sources, Promolux LEDs maintain the natural hues of products, enhancing customer engagement and ultimately driving increased sales.

"Promolux is committed to providing our customers with lighting solutions that not only enhance visibility but also improve energy efficiency and product longevity," said Scott Werhun, Key Account Manager at Promolux. "The D•Tube LED is a testament to our dedication to innovation and sustainability in the retail lighting industry."

With specifications including an IP65 rating, a CRI of >80, high R9 and R12 values, and a power factor of >0.9, the D•Tube LED ensures reliability and performance in demanding retail environments. Available in sizes of 60” (1500mm) and 72” (1800mm), and colors such as Platinum, Premium White, 6000K, and 4000K, it offers versatility to suit various aesthetic preferences and requirements.

The D•Tube LED is compatible with Promolux's LED drivers (sold separately), facilitating seamless integration into existing cooler and freezer door lighting systems. Its long-lasting performance and energy-efficient design make it the perfect choice for supermarket and grocery store owners seeking to enhance product visibility and create an inviting shopping environment.

"Upgrade your cooler and freezer lighting to the Promolux D•Tube LED and experience the perfect blend of efficiency, versatility, and longevity," added Scott Werhun. "Transform your space and attract customers to your displays with Promolux lighting solutions."

But what sets Promolux apart from the competition is not just its cutting-edge technology, but also its unwavering commitment to sustainability and food safety. In an era where consumers are increasingly conscious of environmental impact, Promolux's dedication to reducing waste and preserving food integrity is more relevant than ever.

Promolux's Safe Spectrum technology, incorporated into its LED lighting solutions, reduces photo and lipid oxidation of items in refrigerated display cases. This innovative technology not only extends the shelf life of perishable goods but also minimizes waste and shrinkage, making it an indispensable asset for supermarkets and grocery stores looking to optimize their operations.

"Our Safe Spectrum technology is a game-changer for the retail industry," remarked Scott Werhun. "By preserving the freshness and quality of food products, we not only help businesses reduce waste and increase profitability but also contribute to a more sustainable future."

In addition to its superior lighting technology, Promolux remains dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and support. With a team of knowledgeable experts ready to assist customers every step of the way, Promolux ensures a seamless experience from product selection to installation and beyond.

"At Promolux, we don't just sell lighting solutions – we build relationships," emphasized Scott Werhun. "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we're committed to providing them with the support and guidance they need to succeed."

For supermarket and grocery store owners looking to enhance their visual merchandising efforts, Promolux's LED lighting solutions offer a winning combination of superior performance, energy efficiency, and sustainability. With the D•Tube LED leading the charge, Promolux continues to redefine the future of retail lighting, one supermarket aisle at a time.

In addition to the Vertical D Tube for Freezer doors, Promolux provides new shelf and canopy lights used in horizontal formats such as the Slimline and Edge bars as well as complementary FRESH track lights, Triproof, and many more.

Furthermore, Promolux's LED lighting solutions offer tailored solutions for meat and sushi displays, ensuring optimal illumination to showcase the texture, color, and freshness of these delicate products. In particular, Promolux's LED lighting solutions are meticulously designed to accentuate the vibrant hues and natural marbling of fresh meat displays, inviting customers to explore the quality and freshness of each cut. For sushi displays, Promolux's LED lighting technology delicately illuminates the colors of the sushi ingredients, enhancing their visual appeal and enticing customers with an irresistible display of freshness and authenticity. By enhancing the visual appeal of meat and sushi displays, Promolux helps attract customers and drive sales in supermarkets and grocery stores.

For more information about the D•Tube LED and other Promolux lighting solutions, visit www.promolux.com.

About Promolux:

Promolux Lighting International is a leading provider of specialty lighting solutions for the retail industry. With a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, Promolux delivers lighting solutions that enhance product visibility, improve energy efficiency, and ensure food safety.

