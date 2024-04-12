Gardner Aerospace announces successful securing of new financing
Gardner Aerospace, a leading international manufacturer of aerospace components, announces the securing of c.£45 million in new financing linesDERBY, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gardner Aerospace, a leading international manufacturer of aerospace components, is pleased to announce the successful securing of approximately £45 million in new financing lines from HSBC UK, with the unwavering support of its shareholder. This strategic financial injection is earmarked for debt refinancing and bolstering additional working capital, positioning Gardner Aerospace for sustained operational excellence and growth. The new financing will enable Gardner Aerospace to enhance its liquidity and financial flexibility, ensuring the company continues to meet the evolving needs of its clients efficiently.
This comes at a critical time when the aerospace industry is witnessing increasing build rates across the majority of programmes Gardner Aerospace participates in. The company remains committed to delivering exceptional value and support to its customers, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in the aerospace supply chain.
Philipp Visotschnig, CEO of Gardner Aerospace, expressed his gratitude and optimism, stating, "We are incredibly pleased to have secured this new financing with the support of all our esteemed stakeholders, including our customers, our shareholder Ligeance Aerospace Technology Co, and our financing partners HSBC UK. This marks a significant milestone in our journey, providing us with the financial stability and flexibility needed to navigate the challenges ahead. With this support, Gardner Aerospace is well positioned to pursue our development goals and continue providing unparalleled service to our customers as we adapt to the increasing build rates across our programmes. I am profoundly thankful for the continued confidence and commitment of our stakeholders, which enables us to strive for excellence in everything we do."
Cora McLaren, Managing Director for International Subsidiary Banking at HSBC UK, said: “HSBC UK is committed to supporting the development of manufacturing businesses across the country. The aerospace industry plays a vital role in the UK economy, providing over 100,000 highly skilled jobs for workers, and, as a global bank, we are uniquely positioned to provide the necessary support to fuel Gardner Aerospace’s international growth too, giving it the financial backing to continue its impressive trajectory.”
This financial accomplishment underscores the confidence of the financial community in Gardner Aerospace's strategic direction, operational resilience, and growth potential. The company looks forward to leveraging this new financing to further solidify its market position, drive innovation, and continue its trajectory of sustainable growth.
The achievement of this financial milestone was made possible with the support of Gardner Aerospace’s financial advisor Vulcain, underscoring a collaborative effort to ensure the best outcome for Gardner Aerospace.
