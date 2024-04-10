Syncfusion Presents Essential Studio 2024 Volume 1

New components for .NET MAUI, web platforms

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc., the enterprise technology partner of choice, announces the release of Essential Studio 2024 Volume 1. This first release of the year introduces seven new .NET MAUI controls, Circular 3D Charts and Text Area components for the JS 2 suites, a Timeline control for all web platforms, and a wide range of new features and enhancements.



“Our .NET MAUI suite has nearly caught up to our popular Xamarin.Forms platform in terms of the controls it offers, thanks to the hard work of our development teams,” said Syncfusion CEO Daniel Jebaraj. “We’ve always prided ourselves on offering the best suite of tools, and I think our users will be pleased with the latest additions.”

.NET MAUI

The 2024 Vol. 1 release provides the following new controls for .NET MAUI in preview:

Additionally, all .NET MAUI controls now have dark and light themes and the Cartesian Charts control has a new histogram chart type. The Cards, Carousel, Navigation Drawer, Pull to Refresh, Sunburst Chart, TreeView, and Switch controls have all been developed to industry standards and are production-ready.

Essential JS 2

The JS 2 component suites have all received three new components in preview:

The React suite is also now compatible with the Preact framework and the Vue suite is compatible with the Quasar framework.

Blazor

Our Blazor suite receives a Timeline component in preview. Swimlanes have been added to the Diagram control, as well as line routing to make sure connectors don’t overlap. The Data Form, Dropdown Tree, and Stepper controls have been developed to industry standards and are now production-ready.

These are just a few of the highlights from the Essential Studio 2024 Volume 1 release. To see all the new features and enhancements, check out the Vol. 1 blog, What’s New page, or release notes. Current subscribers can download the new version from the License and Downloads page after logging in.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion’s Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,800 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 29,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

