Federal Lawsuit filed by Public Investor against Austin Coins in the Eastern District of New York

The Law Offices of Brandon Dei, PLLC

HUNTINGTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Brandon Dei, PLLC and SA Law Group, PLLC announce that a Public Investor federal lawsuit has been filed against Austin Coins Inc., Austin Lloyd Coins, Inc. and its owner Patrick White and relevant salesman, alleging over $1.7 million dollars in damages related to numerous fraudulent gold coins transactions In the Eastern District of New York under Index No. 24-cv-01307. The Plaintiff has initiated this lawsuit with the inclusion of recorded telephone conversations of the Defendants detailing the alleged fraud conducted by the Defendants with regard to the sham gold coin investments.

If you are an investor and have invested with Austin Coins Inc., or Austin Lloyd Coins, Inc. please call The Law Offices of Brandon Dei, PLLC and SA Law Group, PLLC at (202) 444-4222.

