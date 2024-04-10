Submit Release
Edinboro Residents Invited to Village Meeting on Tsunami Readiness

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through its Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) invite residents of Edinboro to a community meeting on Wednesday 10th April, 2024.

This meeting will take place at the Dr. J P Eustace Memorial Secondary School at Lower Edinboro beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The purpose of the community meeting is to discuss the tsunami readiness of the Edinboro Community.

Residents of Edinboro are asked to make a special effort to attend this community meeting on Wednesday 10th April, 2024 at the Dr. J P Eustace Memorial Secondary School beginning at 5:00 p.m.

