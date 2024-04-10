AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report - March 2024

Milwaukee, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Inventory 2024 2023 %Chg 2024 2023 %Chg Mar 2024 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 12,298 14,614 -15.8 26,131 31,489 -17.0 95,191 40 < 100 HP 4,333 4,654 -6.9 10,892 11,837 -8.0 38,929 100+ HP 1,909 1,850 3.2 4,976 5,192 -4.2 11,330 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 18,540 21,118 -12.2 41,999 48,518 -13.4 145,450 4WD Farm Tractors 377 413 -8.7 825 896 -7.9 716 Total Farm Tractors 18,917 21,531 -12.1 42,824 49,414 -13.3 146,166 Self-Prop Combines 389 507 -23.3 1,203 1,511 -20.4 1,318



The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.



