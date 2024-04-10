Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report - March 2024

Milwaukee, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  March   YTD - March Beginning
Inventory 		 
  2024 2023 %Chg   2024 2023 %Chg Mar 2024  
2WD Farm Tractors                  
  < 40 HP 12,298 14,614 -15.8   26,131 31,489 -17.0 95,191  
  40 < 100 HP 4,333 4,654 -6.9   10,892 11,837 -8.0 38,929  
  100+ HP 1,909 1,850 3.2   4,976 5,192 -4.2 11,330  
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 18,540 21,118 -12.2   41,999 48,518 -13.4 145,450  
4WD Farm Tractors 377 413 -8.7   825 896 -7.9 716  
Total Farm Tractors 18,917 21,531 -12.1   42,824 49,414 -13.3 146,166  
Self-Prop Combines 389 507 -23.3   1,203 1,511 -20.4 1,318  
                     
                       
 


The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers 


Association of Equipment Manufacturers
414-272-0943
statisticsdepartment@aem.org

