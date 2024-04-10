Submit Release
Human resource management department partially reopens for business

Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKNIS): The Government’s Human Resource Management Department (HRMD) announces the partial reopening of operations effective Monday, April 08, 2024.

The management team expressed its deepest gratitude for the patience and understanding shown by the public during these times of adjustment and transition.

According to the Prime Minister, and minister with responsibility for HRMD, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, “the health and well-being of our workers and citizens are our highest priorities.” He added that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is dedicated to fulfilling the needs of everyone with the highest level of care and attention, despite these temporary limitations.

Although the HRMD is partially opened for business, it is important to acknowledge that the file room, however, remains inaccessible for the time being. This constraint may influence the timeliness of some services the department is typically able to provide. The HRMD understands the potential inconveniences this may cause and is actively working on solutions to minimise disruptions.

Head of the Civil Service, Thelma Richard, expressed optimism for the full resumption of all services in the near future. She assured that updates will be provided at every stage of progress.

The management team at HRMD wishes to express sincere thanks to everyone for their continued patience, support, and understanding during this period of transition.

