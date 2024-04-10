Post Session Report :: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

SB 497, PN 1517 (Robinson) – The bill creates the Max Manufacturing (“MM”) Initiative Act which establishes the MM Equipment and Integrated Systems Grant Program and the MM Endeavor Loan Program for advanced manufacturing. A vote of 46-4 was recorded.

SB 975, PN 1518 (Brooks) – The bill amends Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) increasing the grading for threats that relate to a school or educational facility from a misdemeanor of the first degree to a felony of the third degree. Also updates provisions regarding the recovering the costs of an evacuation. A vote of 40-10 was recorded.

SB 1018, PN 1275 (Kearney) – The bill provides further protections for child witnesses and victims in administrative hearings of the Department of Human Services (DHS) pertaining to child abuse or child sexual abuse and exploitation. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1127, PN 1513 (Laughlin) – The bill amends Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) to create a new requirement for the Attorney General or district attorney to notify United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the arrest and arraignment of any “illegal migrant.” A vote of 34-16 was recorded.

SR 263, PN 1488 (Mastriano) – The resolution urging the Chief of the National Guard Bureau to select Pennsylvania as the new State partner with Sweden under the State Partnership Program. The resolution was adopted.

S.S.H.E.R. 1 – The State System of Higher Education Property Request No. 1 of 2024, transmitted by the State System of Higher Education under the Public School Code of 1949 to the General Assembly under date of March 4, 2024, and introduced March 18, 2024, which is incorporated herein by reference, be approved. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.