Jobs n Profiles Announces Virtual IT Job Fair: Connecting Job Seekers and Employers Across the USA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobs n Profiles, a leading online job portal dedicated to connecting job seekers with top-tier IT companies, announces its upcoming Virtual IT Job Fair on April 24, 2024. This event bridges the gap between talented professionals and IT industry leaders across the United States, offering a comprehensive range of employment opportunities and career development resources.
Event Details:
Date: April 24, 2024
Time: 8:00 AM (EST) to 5:00 PM (PST)
Location: Virtual event (Online)
Registration: Secure your spot at https:/jobsnProfiles.com/Upcomingjobfair
Reasons to Attend the Event:
For Job Seekers: Explore a diverse range of IT roles, connect with leading employers, and access valuable career development resources.
For Employers: Meet skilled professionals from across the USA, showcase company culture, and fill the talent pipeline efficiently.
"At Jobs n Profiles, our mission is to empower individuals and organizations to achieve their hiring and career goals," says Support at Jobs n Profiles. "With our Virtual IT Job Fair, we're excited to provide a platform where job seekers and employers can connect, collaborate, and succeed together."
About Jobs n Profiles:
Jobs n Profiles is a distinguished online job portal renowned for connecting job seekers with top-tier IT companies, offering a comprehensive range of employment opportunities and career development resources. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Jobs n Profiles serves as a valuable bridge between talented professionals and IT industry leaders across the United States.
The company takes its tagline “Jobs 'n' Profiles – Where Your Hiring Success Begins!” seriously. This is why Jobs n Profiles provides a 100% money-back guarantee if a resume is not found in 90 days, guaranteeing candidate success.
Social Media: For updates, follow Jobs n Profiles on Social Media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/JobsnProfiles/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/JobsnProfiles
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JobsnProfiles
For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Support at Jobs n Profiles at +1-510-320-1346 or email jobfair@JobsnProfiles.com.
Support
Event Details:
Date: April 24, 2024
Time: 8:00 AM (EST) to 5:00 PM (PST)
Location: Virtual event (Online)
Registration: Secure your spot at https:/jobsnProfiles.com/Upcomingjobfair
Reasons to Attend the Event:
For Job Seekers: Explore a diverse range of IT roles, connect with leading employers, and access valuable career development resources.
For Employers: Meet skilled professionals from across the USA, showcase company culture, and fill the talent pipeline efficiently.
"At Jobs n Profiles, our mission is to empower individuals and organizations to achieve their hiring and career goals," says Support at Jobs n Profiles. "With our Virtual IT Job Fair, we're excited to provide a platform where job seekers and employers can connect, collaborate, and succeed together."
About Jobs n Profiles:
Jobs n Profiles is a distinguished online job portal renowned for connecting job seekers with top-tier IT companies, offering a comprehensive range of employment opportunities and career development resources. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Jobs n Profiles serves as a valuable bridge between talented professionals and IT industry leaders across the United States.
The company takes its tagline “Jobs 'n' Profiles – Where Your Hiring Success Begins!” seriously. This is why Jobs n Profiles provides a 100% money-back guarantee if a resume is not found in 90 days, guaranteeing candidate success.
Social Media: For updates, follow Jobs n Profiles on Social Media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/JobsnProfiles/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/JobsnProfiles
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JobsnProfiles
For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Support at Jobs n Profiles at +1-510-320-1346 or email jobfair@JobsnProfiles.com.
Support
Jobs n Profiles
+1 510-320-1346
jobfair@jobsnprofiles.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram