Elevate5 Digital Marketing Celebrates Ten Years of Empowering Female Entrepreneurs
Award-winning digital agency run by sisters JoDee Turner and Cara Christenson, leaders in the world of business strategy, branding, and website development.
Our mission is to empower female entrepreneurs, to make a powerful difference in their clients' lives and businesses. It’s exciting to see this business owner demographic grow rapidly in recent years.”RYE, CO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevate5 Digital Marketing, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for female entrepreneurs, is proud to celebrate a decade in business. Founded in April 2014, Elevate5 has been dedicated to serving female entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses who are committed to making a difference in the lives of their clients.
"We are thrilled to celebrate ten years of serving our clients and helping them achieve their dreams," said JoDee Turner, Co-Founder and CEO of Elevate5. "Our mission has always been to empower our female entrepreneur clients, to make a powerful difference in their clients' lives and businesses. And it’s exciting to see this business owner demographic grow so rapidly in recent years.”
According to the 2024 Impact of Women-Owned Business Report, Women-owned businesses make up 39.1% of all U.S. businesses – a 13.6% increase from 2019 to 2023. In fact, there are more than 14 million women-owned businesses, employing nearly 12.2 million people and generating $2.7 trillion in revenue. As Elevate5 looks ahead to the next decade, they remain committed to their mission of elevating their business clients, with a special focus on helping women entrepreneurs thrive in today's digital world.
To mark their milestone anniversary, Elevate5 is excited to announce a special women-entrepreneur-centered business development retreat scheduled for July 2024. This retreat will provide female entrepreneurs with the opportunity to connect, learn, and grow together in a supportive and empowering environment. Attendees can expect powerful business strategy and digital marketing trainings, ranch-focused activities to create meaningful breakthroughs, and top-notch networking opportunities with fellow women business owners and leaders. Learn more and secure the early bird pricing at: https://ranchcamp.elevate5.com/
“Surrounding yourself with incredible women is what’s going to get you and your business to the next level. We love the breakthroughs, energy, insights, and connections that events like this bring,” said Co-Founder and COO Cara Christenson.
Elevate5 is an award-winning digital agency run by sisters JoDee Turner and Cara Christenson, who have been leaders in the world of business strategy, branding, website development, and digital marketing for the past decade. Their modern approach to their qualified team of dedicated experts keeps them moving and flowing in an industry that requires quick responses to the ever-evolving digital marketing landscape.
