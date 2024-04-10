Good Look Ink expands Houston Scalp Micropigmentation Clinic in Houston, TX
Never think about your hair line again.
Hair By Strands, Houston and Good Look Ink partner up to provide all encompassing premier hair loss solutions to men and women who struggle with hair loss.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Look Ink today announced that clients can now experience its popular Scalp Micropigmentation (SMP) procedure in a new clinic in Houston, TX. The state-of-art facility of Hair By Strands, founded by Dr Moore, provides an even more convenient hub for the 7 million people who live in the greater Houston metro area, as well as clients who have long traveled to GLI from around the world.
For over 8 YEARS of active practice, Dr Moore’s experience is vast and encompassing. Dr. Moore’s expertise extends beyond emergency medicine, as he has also emerged as a leading authority in the realm of hair restoration. He specializes in state-of-the-art techniques such as Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), a revolutionary method for hair transplant procedures. In addition to surgical solutions, Dr. Moore is an adept practitioner of non-surgical approaches to hair loss, including Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy and medical interventions. These non-invasive treatments are helping countless individuals regain their confidence and youthful appearance.
The move follows GLI’s national expansion of service providers in nearly every state; the launch of the exclusive SMP Institute in 2019 and creation of Illusion – the premier pigment used by top SMP artists throughout the country.
Increasingly popular with celebrities, athletes and regular folks, Scalp Micropigmentation is the non-surgical process of using tiny ink impressions placed on the scalp to produce undetectable hair follicle replacement. The look creates the impression of a full head of hair that’s been purposely closely cut. Unlike other hair loss solutions, SMP requires no surgery, drugs or long-term maintenance.
Featured on Good Morning America, GLI is an original SMP pioneer and has performed thousands of SMP procedures for men across the globe. The Good Look Ink procedure is typically much faster than other processes that can take 3-5 sessions therefore saving the client time and money. GLI patients can start enjoying an improved appearance in one day.”
In online reviews, men embrace GLI’s SMP solution for its modern look, minimal invasiveness, high value and low maintenance. SMP is also increasingly popular with women, as it provides the look of added density without the expense of wigs, or the side effects of powders and sprays.
“The GLI look is hot, and we’re continuing to explore additional markets to make it as convenient as it is popular, lasting and affordable,” said Good Look Ink CEO Roxanne Chihos. “Our mission is to help people restore lasting confidence by restoring a vibrant hairline, and we’ll do whatever it takes—and go wherever we need to—to make that happen.”
With locations throughout the United States, Good Look Ink (GLI) is the world’s most trusted provider of Scalp Micropigmentation—a low-invasive procedure that addresses hair loss by delivering unparalleled benefits over drugs, concealers, transplants and hair systems. GLI is the only company that completes SMP procedures in just one day, and is the only SMP provider that uses Certified Impression Techs to create and execute each customer’s individual look.
