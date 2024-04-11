St. George’s Society of New York Honors Christopher J. Swift & His Excellency Lowell Mortimer at the British Ball

SGSNY will be honoring both individuals at their annual British Ball gala at The Pierre Hotel on Tuesday, April 16.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. George’s Society of New York (SGSNY) is pleased to honor Christopher J. Swift and H.E. The Rt. Hon. Lowell J. Mortimer CB OBE at their upcoming British Ball being held on Tuesday, April 16th at The Pierre Hotel. Mr. Swift will receive the Medal of Honor for his exceptional service to international business and community and Mr. Mortimer will receive the Commonwealth Award in recognition of his significant contributions to the Commonwealth community.

SGSNY’s British Ball has been a part of New York’s society calendar since 1770 when the organization was founded. The British Ball supports the organization’s three charitable programs. Now in its sixteenth year, SGSNY’s Scholarship Program provides critical financial aid and professional development opportunities to immigrants of first-generation students from the United Kingdom or the Commonwealth in their final year of undergraduate studies. Since its inception, the Program has awarded more than $1.5 million. The Beneficiary Program provides quality-of-life support to vulnerable seniors, protecting them from experiencing homelessness, poverty, isolation and neglect. Each year, SGSNY helps 100 seniors with housing assistance, home care expenses, medication, and utility costs. The Weatherstone Family Support Fund provides practical and logistical support to families affected by pediatric cancer traveling to New York for life-saving treatment.

“It is an honor to be recognized with this year’s Medal of Honor award,” said Christopher Swift. “The work St. George’s Society of New York is doing to support individuals and families with financial, educational and emotional resources is both vital and admirable. Having met with program recipients, I have learned firsthand the positive impact they are making. I am proud to join St. George’s Society to continue their legacy of creating equitable opportunities for younger and older adults living in New York.”

“As a proud Bahamian, I am in awe of the work of St. George’s particularly around students from the Commonwealth. I am delighted to be honored at the British Ball and am inspired by what these scholars have achieved,” said Lowell Mortimer.

“The transformative power of our programs impact some of the most vulnerable New Yorkers and British families who are in the midst of the most challenging time in their lives. Christopher and Lowell’s work have been indispensable in the philanthropic space and I could not think of more deserving individuals to honor at the Ball.” said Marc Walby, President of St. George’s Society of New York.

The event will also honor two of the recipients of the Scholarship Program, DeShaun Reid and Farjana Hossain.

For more information about the British Ball, please visit: https://www.stgeorgessociety.org/british-ball

About St. George’s Society of New York

St. George’s Society of New York is a charity dedicated to enriching the quality of life for people in need throughout New York City’s five boroughs. For over 250 years, St. George’s Society of New York has provided care and comfort when it is needed most. Fueled by a passionate membership community, SGSNY creates a social outlet that cultivates a sense of belonging and celebrates our uniquely British roots, all while supporting a philanthropic purpose.

About Christopher J. Swift

Christopher J. Swift is chairman and CEO of The Hartford, a national leader in property & casualty insurance (P&C), group benefits and mutual funds, founded in 1810. Swift, who was named CEO in 2014, was the driving force in the company’s transformation. He is at the forefront of CEOs advancing the national conversation about mental health at work and a long-time advocate of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Previously, he held senior leadership and finance roles at American International Group and KPMG LLP. He earned a bachelor's degree from Marquette University, where he is also a trustee.

About The Rt. Honorable Lowell J. Mortimer, CB, OBE

The Rt. Honorable Lowell J. Mortimer, CB, OBE, an Attorney-at-Law, is the Principal of Mortimer & Co.,and the Chairman of Campbell Shipping Company Limited. He is also the founder of the LJM Maritime Academy, a high-tech Maritime School that is an engine of maritime sector development and education in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. For his contributions to Nation Building, he was named Officer of The Order of The British Empire (OBE) on the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2009 and was awarded the Companion of The Bahamas (CB) by the Government of The Bahamas in 2023. His Excellency is the non-resident High Commissioner of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas to The Republic of India and has previously served as the Honorary Consul-General for the Republic of Turkey.