Full Program Announcement for The Intersection

The Immunization Partnership is proud to announce the full program for its two-day public health summit, June 6-7 in San Antonio

Houston, TX, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Immunization Partnership (TIP), a statewide nonprofit committed to a healthy Texas, is pleased to announce the full program line-up for its public health summit, The Intersection.

“We are excited to bring this program together and to present it to Texas’ community of public health professionals, care providers and stakeholders,” said TIP Executive Director Terri Burke. “The health issues in Texas reflect what’s happening across the country, and they’re not isolated. That’s what The Intersection is all about.”

In addition to keynote speaker David E. Dawes, J.D., an award-winning author and leader in the health-equity movement, The Intersection will feature an impressive and diverse group of thought leaders who will speak to Texas’ public health through issues of equity, philanthropy, storytelling, faith and advocacy.

FULL PROGRAM

TIP Annual Dinner: June 5

Dinner with Texas native John Quiñones, ABC News correspondent and host of “What Would You Do?,” a program that puts the TV viewer in the place of action. Quiñones will weave broadcast clips from the show into an engaging presentation about the significance of current events and how to affect change.

Private cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $125 per person, limited availability

The Intersection Summit: June 6-7

The summit’s two-day line-up includes a Thursday night cocktail reception and networking, a private screening of the documentary “Shot in the Arm,” and plenary sessions featuring:

Ken Janda , principal Wild Blue Health Solutions

, principal Wild Blue Health Solutions Dr. Michael Mackert , Moody School of Communications, University of Texas at Austin

, Moody School of Communications, University of Texas at Austin Tresa Undem, principal PerryUndem

Panels and panelists include:

Health for All: Challenging Inequities, Building Solutions

Moderator: Ashley Ford , Director of Public Policy and Advocacy, The Arc of Texas

, Director of Public Policy and Advocacy, The Arc of Texas Rosamaria Murillo , PhD, CEO, El Buen Samaritano

, PhD, CEO, El Buen Samaritano Renee M. Poole, M.D., Double-Board Certified Family Medicine and Lifestyle Medicine Physician Leader

From Compassion to Change: Philanthropy’s Influence on Health Outcomes

Moderator: Zahyrah Blakeney , Episcopal Health Foundation

, Episcopal Health Foundation Domingo Barrios , Nonprofit advisory group, Cadence Bank

, Nonprofit advisory group, Cadence Bank Charito Lincoln, Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc.

Narrative Health: Exploring the Intersections of Storytelling, Wellness, and Social Impact

Moderator: Dr. Michael Mackert , Moody School of Communications, UT Austin

, Moody School of Communications, UT Austin Tim Archuleta , Exec. Editor, El Paso Times

, Exec. Editor, El Paso Times Rachel Pearson, M.D., Assistant Prof. of Pediatrics and Center for Medical Humanities and Ethics, UT San Antonio

Faith and Wholeness: Nurturing Mind, Body and Soul:

Mary Brandt , M.D., MDivinity, Baylor College of Medicine professor of pediatric surgery

, M.D., MDivinity, Baylor College of Medicine professor of pediatric surgery Caesar Rentie, VP Pastoral Services, Methodist Hospital Dallas

Turning Talk into Change: Activating Advocacy for Impact, featuring:

Moderator: Jason Sabo , principal at Frontera Strategies

, principal at Frontera Strategies Yvonne Gutierrez , Reproductive Rights for All

, Reproductive Rights for All Chris Tackett, political finance tracker and private citizen

All events for The Intersection and the Wednesday night dinner will be held at the Westin Riverwalk, 420 W. Market St., San Antonio, TX 78205. Registration is open, with discounts for students and government officials. More information can be found at: https://immunizeusa.org/intersection-summit/.

The Immunization Partnership thanks the following sponsors:

Methodist Healthcare Ministries

Sanofi

Black Valley Films

Think Neurology

Lindy McGee, M.D.

Wellpoint

Novavax

Seqiris

Texas Medical Foundation Health Quality Insitute

Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital

Insperity

Kay Tittle, RN

Wild Blue Health Solutions

