Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,332 in the last 365 days.

Full Program Announcement for The Intersection

The Immunization Partnership is proud to announce the full program for its two-day public health summit, June 6-7 in San Antonio

Houston, TX, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Immunization Partnership (TIP), a statewide nonprofit committed to a healthy Texas, is pleased to announce the full program line-up for its public health summit, The Intersection.

“We are excited to bring this program together and to present it to Texas’ community of public health professionals, care providers and stakeholders,” said TIP Executive Director Terri Burke. “The health issues in Texas reflect what’s happening across the country, and they’re not isolated. That’s what The Intersection is all about.”

In addition to keynote speaker David E. Dawes, J.D., an award-winning author and leader in the health-equity movement, The Intersection will feature an impressive and diverse group of thought leaders who will speak to Texas’ public health through issues of equity, philanthropy, storytelling, faith and advocacy.

FULL PROGRAM

TIP Annual Dinner: June 5
Dinner with Texas native John Quiñones, ABC News correspondent and host of “What Would You Do?,” a program that puts the TV viewer in the place of action. Quiñones will weave broadcast clips from the show into an engaging presentation about the significance of current events and how to affect change. 

  • Private cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m.
  • Tickets: $125 per person, limited availability

The Intersection Summit: June 6-7
The summit’s two-day line-up includes a Thursday night cocktail reception and networking, a private screening of the documentary “Shot in the Arm,” and plenary sessions featuring: 

  • Ken Janda, principal Wild Blue Health Solutions
  • Dr. Michael Mackert, Moody School of Communications, University of Texas at Austin
  • Tresa Undem, principal PerryUndem

Panels and panelists include:

Health for All: Challenging Inequities, Building Solutions

  • Moderator: Ashley Ford, Director of Public Policy and Advocacy, The Arc of Texas 
  • Rosamaria Murillo, PhD, CEO, El Buen Samaritano
  • Renee M. Poole, M.D.,  Double-Board Certified Family Medicine and Lifestyle Medicine Physician Leader

From Compassion to Change: Philanthropy’s Influence on Health Outcomes

  • Moderator: Zahyrah Blakeney, Episcopal Health Foundation
  • Domingo Barrios, Nonprofit advisory group, Cadence Bank
  • Charito Lincoln, Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc.

Narrative Health: Exploring the Intersections of Storytelling, Wellness, and Social Impact

  • Moderator: Dr. Michael Mackert, Moody School of Communications, UT Austin
  • Tim Archuleta, Exec. Editor, El Paso Times
  • Rachel Pearson, M.D., Assistant Prof. of Pediatrics and Center for Medical Humanities and Ethics, UT San Antonio

Faith and Wholeness: Nurturing Mind, Body and Soul:

  • Mary Brandt, M.D., MDivinity, Baylor College of Medicine professor of pediatric surgery
  • Caesar Rentie, VP Pastoral Services, Methodist Hospital Dallas

Turning Talk into Change: Activating Advocacy for Impact, featuring:

  • Moderator: Jason Sabo, principal at Frontera Strategies
  • Yvonne Gutierrez, Reproductive Rights for All
  • Chris Tackett, political finance tracker and private citizen

All events for The Intersection and the Wednesday night dinner will be held at the Westin Riverwalk, 420 W. Market St., San Antonio, TX 78205. Registration is open, with discounts for students and government officials. More information can be found at: https://immunizeusa.org/intersection-summit/.

The Immunization Partnership thanks the following sponsors:

Methodist Healthcare Ministries

Sanofi 
Black Valley Films
Think Neurology
Lindy McGee, M.D.
Wellpoint
Novavax
Seqiris
Texas Medical Foundation Health Quality Insitute

Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital
Insperity
Kay Tittle, RN 
Wild Blue Health Solutions

—END—


Suzanne Geiger
The Immunization Partnership
512.217.0969
media@immunizeusa.org

You just read:

Full Program Announcement for The Intersection

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more