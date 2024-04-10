Unlocking San Antonio's Legacy, Stewart Skloss and The Floodgate

The Floodgate, San Antonio Street Level River Walk Level Commerce Street Level

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid the vibrant history of San Antonio, where the echoes of the past meet the pulse of the present, a new icon emerges: The Floodgate (Newmark Brochure Link). This ultra-modern, hexagonal residential tower, crafted by the architectural firm Rhode Partners, is poised to redefine the skyline of San Antonio. Located at 143 East Commerce Street, near the storied floodgates of the San Antonio River Walk and the historic Main Plaza, The Floodgate is more than a building—it's a testament to the city's relentless innovation and its deep-rooted history.

The narrative of The Floodgate is intertwined with the legacy of Stewart Skloss, whose family history and roots in the area imbue the project with a sense of destiny and purpose. Skloss, serving as a Broker alongside Eva Horton at Newmark (www.nmrk.com), brings to this venture not just professional acumen but a profound connection to the land and its stories. Just two blocks from the San Fernando Cathedral, a landmark intimately linked to Skloss’s 9th great-grandfather, Juan Curbelo, The Floodgate stands as a beacon of modern luxury and historical homage.

“I’ve always been passionate about real estate and studying transformative figures who changed the trajectory of communities. As soon as I turned 18, I began my real estate license education and started on my journey. Learning that I am continuing a familial legacy that begins with Juan Curbelo and continues through John Smith has only deepened my fascination and commitment in this field. It has infused my work with a sense of purpose and a desire to contribute meaningfully to the evolution of urban landscapes while paying homage to the past.”

– Stewart Skloss

Curbelo, a foundational figure in the early community of San Antonio and one of the architects and builders of the San Fernando Cathedral, laid the stones of heritage that Skloss now walks upon. The cathedral, a cornerstone of San Antonio's cultural and spiritual life, symbolizes the city's genesis from which the vibrant metropolis sprang. Now, centuries later, Stewart Skloss’ involvement in The Floodgate project is a poetic continuation of this legacy, a testament to the enduring bond between his lineage and San Antonio.

The Floodgate itself is a marvel of contemporary design and ingenuity, expected to be ready for occupancy in May of this year. Keller Henderson (www.kellerhenderson.com), the visionary developer behind the project, has orchestrated a masterpiece that not only embraces the future but also pays homage to the historical significance of its surroundings. With 63 uniquely designed units, including stunning penthouses and a spectrum of one-, two-, and three-bedroom ultra-luxurious apartments, The Floodgate offers an unparalleled living experience.

Skloss adds, “One of the most unique features of this building is that each unit is distinct in its floor plan due to the tower's hexagonal shape. It’s like no other building in San Antonio. This affords its residents breathtaking views of the city, encapsulated through floor-to-ceiling windows.”

At the heart of The Floodgate’s allure is its ambition to host an iconic restaurant within its confines. Positioned to enhance the River Walk's west end, adjacent to the Esquire Tavern—the oldest bar in San Antonio—this 10,000-square-foot space is a canvas for culinary excellence. The area, spread across two stories and boasting private terraces, is envisioned to attract the world's finest restaurateurs, offering them a unique opportunity to contribute to the city’s rich dining landscape. This isn’t just a call for tenancy; it’s an invitation to be part of a legacy, to create a dining establishment that mirrors the sophistication and spirit of San Antonio.

Overseeing the brokerage of this historic endeavor, Stewart Skloss and Eva Horton are not just leasing space; they are curating an experience, a fusion of luxury, history, and culinary artistry, aimed at captivating the imaginations of chefs and patrons alike. This venture is more than business—it’s a pursuit fueled by passion, a narrative enriched by deep familial ties, and a professional endeavor underscored by a personal journey.

Stewart Skloss’s homage to San Antonio’s history and future: As San Antonio continues to weave its story, The Floodgate stands as a testament to the city’s ability to honor its past while stepping confidently into the future. For Stewart Skloss, this project is a homecoming, a continuation of a legacy that spans centuries. The Floodgate, with its modern allure and historical resonance, is not just a building—it’s a landmark of cultural and architectural significance, a bridge between generations, and a beacon for the future of San Antonio.