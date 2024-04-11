Captivating Collaboration: Piper Madison and Brook Forrest White Jr.'s Fusion of Music and Glass Art at Centre College

Piper Madison Performing on Stage Brook Forrest White Jr. Blowing Glass at Flame Run Hot Glass Studio and Gallery Piper Madison and Brook White Rehearsing at Centre College - Jones Visual Arts Center Hot Glass Studio in Danville, KY Flame Run Hot Glass Studio and Gallery in Louisville, KY Piper Madison at the Norton Center for the Arts, Centre College

On Friday, 4/19/24 at 4pm at Centre College in Danville, KY, the arts of music and glass blowing will be united by Piper Madison and Brook Forrest White Jr.

I love to see these two art forms that mean so much to all of us come together in such a unique way.” — Piper Madison

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Live music and…glass? In a unique fusion of artistic mediums, Kentucky musician Piper Madison and legendary glass artist Brook Forrest White Jr. are set to unveil a mesmerizing performance at Centre College on April 19, 2024.The sensory experience will feature Piper Madison performing original music, accompanied by Brook Forrest White Jr. creating blown glass art in real-time. Audiences will have the rare opportunity to witness the dynamic interplay between music and glass art, as each art form influences and enhances the other.In addition to being a senior at Centre, Piper Madison is an American Billboard top 40 recording artist and songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and actress. Brook Forrest White Jr., a renowned glass artist and graduate of Centre College (’91), enthusiastically welcomed Piper’s suggestion to integrate their respective art forms. Drawing on his decades of experience, White brings a wealth of creativity and craftsmanship to the collaboration. In 2004, Brook co-founded Flame Run Hot Glass Studio and Gallery where he continues to foster a vibrant and diverse arts community for students, glass artists, collectors and enthusiasts."Creating with Brook White and the team at Flame Run has been an awesome experience," said Piper Madison. "I love to see these two art forms that mean so much to all of us come together in such a unique way. Hopefully this is the first of many collaborations to come!”Brook Forrest White Jr. added, "For me, music and blowing glass go hand in hand. We always have music playing when we are working in the studio. Working with Piper on this project has been fun! She is very talented. Her music for this project accentuates our hot glass dance!”The collaborative performance will take place at Centre College (Jones Visual Arts Center) in Danville, KY on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 4 pm.CONTACT INFORMATION:Website:1. pipermadison.com2. flamerun.comInstagram:@PiperMadison@Flame_Run_Gallery

Piper Madison Live at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY