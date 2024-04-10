Langerholc and Flynn Alert E-ZPass Users of Phishing Scam

PA Turnpike customers being advised to check E-ZPass accounts.

HARRISBURG – April 10, 2024 – The chairs of the Senate Transportation Committee, Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) and Sen. Marty Flynn (D-22), warn of a new phishing scam that is targeting E-ZPass account holders requesting personal financial information to settle outstanding toll amounts.

“Every day scammers are finding new ways to hurt and victimize Pennsylvanians,” said Langerholc. “This is their latest effort and with this additional advisory, I hope it prevents others from falling into their egregious trap.”

“It is very concerning to learn about the recent phishing scam targeting E-ZPass users on the Pennsylvania Turnpike,” said Flynn. “We must always remain vigilant when using our mobile devices and avoid disclosing personal information to unknown or untrusted sources. I encourage constituents to promptly report any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities to protect themselves, and others, from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.”

The texts purport to be from “Pa Turnpike Toll Services” and center around urgent requests with your account that would result in a late fee if the balance does not get settled. Similar scams have been reported by toll agencies across the country over the past several days.

Customers who receive an unsolicited text, email, or similar message suggesting it is from E-ZPass or another toll agency should not click on the link. E-ZPass account holders can use approved safe methods to check their accounts such as the official PA Turnpike E-ZPass website or the PA Toll Pay app available from the Apple App Store, or Google Play store.

Those who receive a fraudulent text can file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov. That is a site dedicated to sharing information on Internet crimes across law enforcement agencies.

###