Mobile Moviegoing™ and United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association (UDITOA) Announce New Partnership at CinemaCon 2024

Leading Experts in SaaS Platform Technologies for Movie Exhibition

UDITOA Drive-In Theatre Owners Associtation

Mobile Moviegoing™ and UDITOA Advance the Outdoor Drive-In Moviegoing Experience Nationwide!

In collaboration with UDITOA, we seek to not only provide a resource for drive-in enthusiasts, but, ultimately, to heighten the drive-in experience for everyone.”
— Corey Tocchini, CEO of Mobile Moviegoing
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Moviegoing™, with more than 30-years of software development expertise in producing innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms committed to the exhibition and motion picture industries, is excited to announce at this year’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas, their newest partnership with The United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association (UDITOA), serving drive-in theatres coast to coast.

UDITOA, a principal organization supporting drive-in theatre owners and operators to elevate the outdoor commercial motion picture and content experience, has developed a strong drive-in camaraderie, aligning everyone from executives to managers, while also educating consumers, media outlets and theatre associations. Expanding UDITOA’s mission, their latest endeavor – driveinsnearme.com, will revitalize the public’s interest in what’s considered a full-bodied community social experience. Branding this new chain of movie experiences is only the beginning of more creative drive-in initiatives underway.

Corey Tocchini, CEO of Mobile Moviegoing™ and Before the Movie®, who’s companies have continuously strived to enhance the moviegoing experience, says “Website technologies have evolved, allowing us to rapidly develop a wide range of solutions for the exhibitor – from ticketing and concessions to subscription and loyalty programs, all in one platform. In collaboration with UDITOA, we seek to not only provide a resource for drive-in enthusiasts, but, ultimately, to heighten the drive-in experience for everyone.”

Currently, Mobile Moviegoing™ is focused on the launch of driveinsnearme.com, with future plans to create an App that will promote customer and community engagement, as well as offering cross-promotional marketing campaigns to raise awareness. Linking a variety of groups from auto dealerships, local radio stations, hospitality, and restaurants, to creating drive-in film festivals, there are limitless opportunities for UDITOA’s operators to expand their consumer reach using custom SaaS technologies tailored by Mobile Moviegoing™.

“We’ve been impressed with Mobile Moviegoing™ and their ability to understand our organization’s goals to manage and support the drive-in movement, while thinking beyond traditional mindsets for outdoor movie entertainment,” says John Vincent, President of UDITOA.

Emphasizing drive-ins as one of the most affordable, comfortable, and safe environments for a communal social experience, Vincent further elaborated “Drive-ins today have kept up with contemporary digital projection and sound technologies, combining a nostalgic flair with the largest screens in unconstrained environments – which naturally lends itself to a fun family and friends experience.”

Mobile Moviegoing™ is positioned to deliver UDITOA a wide variety of options to strengthen visibility for the drive-in experience that, in turn, enhance operator’s benefits for increased revenues and profitability.

Mobile Moviegoing™ and UDITOA’s partnership personifies the best possible drive-in movie experience and will remain steadfast to offer reliable programs and solutions for operators and moviegoers alike.

About UDITOA
The United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association (UDITOA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization and principal group serving Drive-In theatre owners, promoting outdoor movies for commercial exhibition throughout the US. Recently launching a new website, https://www.driveinsnearme.com, providing moviegoers a resource to locate nearby drive-ins, they’ve elevated the outdoor movie experience by offering user-friendly ticketing services and customer programs to enhance the social engagement.

About Mobile Moviegoing™
Mobile Moviegoing™ is a pioneering platform that revolutionizes the moviegoing experience through cutting-edge technology. From advanced website solutions to seamless integration of ticketing, concessions, consumer-paid subscription, and loyalty programs, Mobile Moviegoing™ delivers unparalleled convenience and satisfaction to moviegoers and exhibitors alike.

###

UDITOA Contact
Mike Kerz, Director at Large
(847) 647-3124
Mike.kerz@uditoa.org

Tim Kelly
Mobile Moviegoing™
+1 707-200-6236
tim@mobilemoviegoing.com
