Satlantis Appoints Aitor Moriñigo Muñoz as First CEO of U.S. Subsidiary

Aitor Moriñigo Muñoz: CEO of Satlantis US Satlantis specializes in high-resolution payloads for microsatellites

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Satlantis, a leading technology company specializing in high-resolution Earth observation payloads for microsatellites, is pleased to announce the appointment of Aitor Moriñigo Muñoz as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of their American subsidiary, Satlantis US. Mr. Moriñigo Muñoz brings a wealth of industry experience and expertise to this pivotal role.

History at Satlantis: Mr. Moriñigo Muñoz has been an integral member of the Satlantis team, serving in various capacities including mechanical engineer, aerospace project manager, international business manager, and Executive Vice President prior to his appointment as CEO. His strategic vision and leadership have significantly contributed to the company’s growth and success. Based in Gainesville, FL, and Bilbao, Spain, Mr. Moriñigo Muñoz has played a pivotal role in advancing Satlantis’ mission of revolutionizing Earth observation technology and expanding into the American market.

Juan Tomas Hernani, CEO of Satlantis, states “We appointed our U.S. CEO based on a combination of factors. Aitor’s extensive experience in the space technology industry positions him to lead our company efficiently and effectively. Secondly, his unwavering drive for innovation aligns perfectly with our vision for growth, exploration, and adaptation. His unique ability to bridge engineering expertise with business acumen made him the ideal choice for the position of CEO. I can personally attest to Aitor’s exceptional leadership qualities, having worked closely with him in the past, and all of us at Satlantis believe he will steer our U.S. branch toward continued success.”

Before joining Satlantis, Mr. Moriñigo Muñoz worked as a Mechanical Engineer at SENER, a Spanish-based aerospace company. During his tenure at SENER, he gained valuable insights into aerospace engineering, honing his technical skills and understanding of complex systems. Mr. Moriñigo Muñoz’s passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology has been instrumental in driving Satlantis’ research and development efforts. His journey from a mechanical engineer to the helm of Satlantis US exemplifies dedication, adaptability, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Mr. Moriñigo Muñoz states, “I am incredibly excited for this opportunity. Many industries have been benefiting from new satellite technology. Our main focus, the oil and gas industry, when taking advantage of our accurate systems and cost-effective approach, can then become more efficient and greener, allowing for a more sustainable future”.

Satlantis US is committed to advancing Earth observation capabilities through its high-resolution payloads. With Mr. Moriñigo Muñoz at the helm, the company is positioned to achieve new milestones and deliver innovative solutions to address the most pressing global challenges.

About Satlantis US: Pioneering High-Resolution Earth Observation

Satlantis US, headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, specializes in developing high-resolution Earth observation payloads for microsatellites. The company’s commitment to precision and innovation drives its mission to provide actionable insights for agriculture, environmental monitoring, and disaster response.

