Capito Statement on EPA’s New Drinking Water Standard for PFAS

– Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, released the following statement after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced drinking water standards for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including PFOA and PFOS.

“Americans should be able to feel confident their drinking water is safe and clean,” Ranking Member Capito said. “For years, I have urged multiple administrations to issue a safe drinking water standard that is scientifically sound, based in reality, and does not unfairly burden our local communities. Unfortunately, the standard set today by the administration doesn’t meet any of this criteria and takes the wrong approach, which will result in increased costs for local water systems and ultimately, ratepayers.”



# # #