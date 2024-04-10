SaunaFin Partners with the PHPA, Forging a New Era in Athletic Recovery
SaunaFin and the PHPA are bringing the tradition of saunas to the world of hockey, connecting members to the wellness benefits and cutting-edge technology.ONTARIO, CANADA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaunaFin, North America's leading supplier of high-quality sauna kits and prefab saunas, is announcing its new partnership with the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA). This collaboration will provide PHPA members with greater access to SaunaFin's range of customizable saunas and steam baths, marking a significant step in enhancing athletes' training and recovery processes.
The partnership between SaunaFin and the PHPA emerges from a shared commitment to promoting athlete health and performance. SaunaFin has a longstanding relationship with athletes in various organizations and sports and is committed to delivering top-notch sauna products and services to the members of the PHPA.
This partnership is designed to revolutionize how athletes recover and rejuvenate by equipping existing, retired, and future PHPA members with the tools to treat their bodies and minds by incorporating sauna sessions into their most robust training schedules. Scientific studies strongly suggest that saunas aid in muscle and joint recovery, reduce stress, and improve cardiovascular health—benefits that are crucial for the rigorous lifestyle of professional athletes.
Darryl Dione, Director of Marketing at the PHPA, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "The PHPA's partnership with SaunaFin is a great fit given their range of customizable saunas and steam baths, ability to accommodate players throughout North America, plus their reputation of being a trusted retailer who delivers top-notch products and customer service. Many of our current players and members of our Alumni Network embrace the tremendous benefits that saunas provide, including muscle and joint recovery, and enjoy their time in a sauna as a means to relax and de-stress from the rigorous lifestyle of being a professional athlete."
Adding to the sentiment, Alan Blundel], one of the Owners, noted, "This partnership with the PHPA underscores our dedication to enhancing athletic performance and recovery through the power of sauna therapy. Saunas have been used for centuries for their many health benefits, both physiological and mental. At SaunaFin, we are proud to provide our top-quality saunas to the athletes of the PHPA. It's an honour to see our saunas becoming a vital part of the training and recovery regimen for members of the PHPA, further highlighting saunas as an essential tool for sports organizations looking to invest in their members' performance, wellness, and recovery."
SaunaFin's collaboration is the next step in the company's support of athletes' training and recovery. The SaunaFin team has worked with skilled MMA fighters. Their premium saunas have been featured in prestigious sports facilities like the Rogers Centre and used by notable organizations like the Toronto Blue Jays and the Ottawa Senators.
This partnership reinforces SaunaFin's mission to empower athletes with the best in sauna technology and healthy training routines.
About SaunaFin:
Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, SaunaFin has been established as a trusted supplier of custom saunas for over 60 years. From sauna kits and prefab saunas to steam baths and cold plunge tubs, SaunaFin offers a full range of products that allow individuals to tailor their experience to their personal needs. SaunaFin is recognized as an industry leader across Canada and the United States for its unmatched quality, entirely customizable solutions, and commitment to customer service.
At SaunaFin, it's always your Sauna, your way.
About the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA):
The Professional Hockey Players' Association represents over 10,000 active and retired hockey players across the AHL, ECHL, and NHL, 40% of whom are currently active.
Since its inception, the PHPA has focused on protecting and enhancing the rights and well-being of professional hockey players. Committed to improving the conditions and welfare of its members, the PHPA has been a crucial advocate for player safety, health benefits, and career development, making it an integral part of professional hockey in North America.
