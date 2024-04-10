Concentric Methods Awarded Health Care Staffing Services Certification from The Joint Commission

Chantilly, Virginia, United States, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentric Methods has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

The Joint Commission (TJC) is a not-for-profit organization established in 1951. It is a leading accreditation and certification provider of healthcare organizations, with over 22,000 certified healthcare organizations and programs in the U.S. and other countries. The standards focus on important patient, individual, or resident care and organizational functions that are essential to providing safe, high-quality care. When an organization receives The Gold Seal of Approval, it is a well-recognized mark of quality.

“Health Care Staffing Services Certification recognizes health care staffing firms committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. We commend Concentric Methods for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher-quality, and more compassionate care for individuals served.”

Harold Mitchell, Federal Contract Group Chief Operations Officer and President of Concentric Methods, commented, “We at Concentric Methods are immensely proud to be re-certified by The Joint Commission. This achievement is not just a mark of our quality but a reflection of our continuous effort to improve and excel in the healthcare staffing industry.”

TJC reviews each certification every two years. Concentric Methods first received certification in 2022 and will strive to get re-certified again in 2026. This certification of our Healthcare Staffing Services showcases our expert healthcare staffing and employees. It demonstrates our commitment to delivering a higher standard of care and is evidence of why we are an industry leader.

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website or email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.

Heather Kaiser Cape Fox FCG 703.686.2340 hkaiser@capefoxss.com