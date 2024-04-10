Canon U.S.A. Redefines Imaging Excellence at NAB 2024

Inspiring NAB 2024’s attendees to explore the possibilities in cinema, broadcast, and beyond, Canon will host an expanded booth presence with a Virtual Production area and a touch-and-try station for its new broadcast lens, the CJ27e×7.3B

Melville, NY, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the 2024 NAB Conference, where it will showcase its latest developments and solutions, including a new next-gen broadcast lens. Throughout its expanded booth (#C3825), Canon will offer attendees new opportunities to explore the future of production and the latest Canon gear, including its new broadcast lens, the CJ27e×7.3B, Canon’s first 2/3” portable lens with a class leading 27x optical zoom (among portable lenses for 2/3-inch 4K cameras with ENG-style design). The theme of Canon’s NAB booth this year is “Connect, Create, Collaborate.”

“Canon's exhibit at NAB 2024 showcases our cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking innovations,” said Brian Mahar, senior vice president and general manager, Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. “We welcome any and all visitors to see all that Canon has to offer in the industry.”

The booth will feature Canon’s line of outstanding RF cinema prime lenses and flex zoom lenses, as well as the versatile RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z lens for hybrid shooters. Canon will also showcase the improved PTZ tracking system, the EOS VR System featuring the Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens, and the enhanced functionalities of the EOS C500 Mark II, which now supports three new Cinema RAW Light formats through a new firmware update. These displays demonstrate Canon's continuous innovation across broadcast, house of worship, cinema, VR, and social capture solutions.

An LED Virtual Production set will be at the front of the booth, and toward the back Canon will have a display of Canon’s low-light SPAD (Single Photon Avalanche Diode) Sensor technology. Education is also fundamental to Canon's mission, evident in interactive engagements at every counter and all product demos. Professionals across all levels can explore Canon's complete product lineup and gain insights into Canon’s latest advancements in imaging technology through the lens displays and PTZ control room area.

Canon will also showcase how our volumetric video technology, which is currently being used to capture live sports, can also be used in a virtual production studio. This technology can help unlock fresh realms of creative and technical exploration for professional production companies, advertising agencies, filmmakers, and beyond.

Canon extends an invitation to all attendees to visit its exhibit at NAB 2024 and embark on a journey to Connect, Create, and Collaborate. For more information about Canon at NAB 2024, please visit here.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets.

