A Transformative Venture Is Coming To The North Country in New York State
A new advanced greenhouse will allow for year-round production and distribution of fresh leafy green vegetables to the Northeast regionMASSENA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Confluent Energies, Inc. (CEI) CEO Dennis Bunnell announced today that the Company has signed a sales and marketing agreement with D'Arrigo Brothers, a major national distributor of fresh produce, for its10-acre hydroponic greenhouse project planned for Massena, New York. The agreement designates D’Arrigo Brothers as the marketer and distributor of CEI’s entire output of lettuce and other leafy green vegetables, grown all year long, to markets in the Northeast U.S. and Southeast Canada.
CEI will provide full-time employment with competitive pay and benefits to local residents. The state-of-the-art facility will use clean, renewable hydroelectric power provided by the New York Power Authority (NYPA) through the Massena Electric Department.
“Today’s agreement with a nationally recognized and respected distributor is an important step for our project. This agreement, along with the other meaningful benefits this area offers, makes the Massena location of this transformative venture a smart decision," said CEI's Bunnell.
Bunnell credited a NYPA-sponsored study that was conducted by McKinsey and Company in 2017 that originally attracted his attention. The study concluded, in part, "Controlled Environment Agriculture represents a signature economic initiative for the region to pursue.”
“CEI’s agreement with a major national produce distributor is a significant step in establishing the greenhouse project in the North Country,” said Justin E. Driscoll, NYPA president and CEO. “CEI’s smart planning allows the firm to capitalize on the best of what New York can offer new businesses: low-cost power, a dedicated labor pool and a collaboration among state and local governments to support economic growth.”
CEI has contracted with Havecon Horticulture Projects and Atrium Agri Consortium to design and build the greenhouse complex, which will place it among North America's most sustainable facilities. Construction of the first phase, a 10-acre greenhouse, is expected to begin this year. CEI plans to make an initial investment of approximately $60 million for phase one.
Massena Town Supervisor Susan Bellor complimented the key roles that the Town Board, the Massena Electric Department and the St. Lawrence Industrial Development Authority played in facilitating CEI's decision. “We enthusiastically welcome this new industry to our area, and offer our continued support to make this venture successful so more growers will follow CEI's lead. Most importantly, today's announcement highlights the limitless opportunities of our area.”
The agreement with D'Arrigo Bros. Co., of California, a national leader in the distribution of fresh lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower and other vegetables, assures the output of the greenhouse will reliably reach all targeted markets in a timely manner. The family-run business, started by two brothers from Messina, Italy, is a well-known, highly respected distributor of quality produce throughout its 100 years of operations.
John D’Arrigo, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of D’Arrigo Bros. Co., of California noted, "The location of this greenhouse initiative brings a new product line to our markets locally and regionally, and also brings us closer to our marketplace on the East Coast. This venture is the beginning of an important, major trend in our business, and allows us to continue our 100-year commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. We look forward to developing this sustainable project with Confluent Energies."
“We expect the success of our project will attract other growers and associated benefits to this area. It is an exciting and transformative step in the history of New York’s North Country!” CEI’s Bunnell concluded.
