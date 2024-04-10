New Engine Technology Forum Digital Event

How Propane is Evolving for the Future

Washington, D.C., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Engine Technology Forum (ETF) will launch its 2024 digital event series on May 1 with a webinar about innovations in engine technology for enhancing the use of propane as a vehicle fuel.

Propane has 52% fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to equivalent amount of energy generated from the U.S. electrical grid. Renewable propane is made from sustainable feedstocks and offers further reductions in carbon emissions.

The virtual audience will learn about where propane fits in propulsion and energy generation markets, its potential to contribute to decarbonization efforts, as well as the technologies and innovations making propane a viable low-carbon, renewable, alternative fuel for direct injection internal combustion engines in hard-to-electrify vehicle applications.

Speakers include Gav Hale of the Propane Education and Research Counsel (PERC), Eric Suits of Katech Engineering, and Srinu Guntutu of Stanadyne.

The event is Wednesday, May 1, from 2-3pm ET. Admission is free, however advanced registration is required through the link below.

https://enginetechforum.webex.com/weblink/register/r2b7b0ea142c0bcfa224ae3653e835361

ETF’s digital event series will continue later this spring with a session about hydrogen as a fuel for internal combustion engines. Other sessions this year will discuss advancements in technology to achieve lower emissions and greater efficiency, as well as the future for internal combustion engines in a reduced carbon world. Announcements of additional topics will be made throughout the year in the webinar section of the ETF website.

About the Engine Technology Forum

Founded on the principles of fact-based education, science, outreach and collaboration, the Engine Technology Forum is dedicated to promoting a greater understanding of the benefits of advanced internal combustion engines and the fuels that they use and how these contribute to a sustainable future. Please join us. We also invite you to connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Sign up for our digital newsletter, too.

About Stanadyne

Stanadyne designs, manufactures, remanufactures, and sells best-in-class vehicle and powertrain pumping, injection, air and fluid management, and control solutions. Founded in 1873, the company specializes in pioneering cleaner, more efficient fuel injection technology for engines that move our world and the aftermarket and remanufactured components that help keep them operating. Stanadyne provides customers with customized design, engineering, and manufacturing solutions from its United States, China, Italy, India, and United Arab Emirates locations in partnership with its global aftermarket service dealers and distributors network. For more information, visit Stanadyne.com.

About Katech

Katech Engineering is a premier performance engine and vehicle builder serving the corporate, aftermarket, and motorsport markets for more than 40 years. Our vision is to use what we’ve learned winning races at the most demanding venues worldwide – Indy, Le Mans, Daytona, Sebring, Dakar, and many more – to develop, build, and deliver the best engines and engineered products. For more information, visit katechengines.com

About PERC

The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit propane.com.

