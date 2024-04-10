Accanto Health Launches Search for New Chief Medical Officer

Current CMO Mark Warren set to retire following 40-year career

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accanto Health, a national leader in eating disorder specialty care and behavioral health services, is launching the search for a new chief medical officer following the retirement of current CMO Mark Warren.

“After more than 40 years as a physician and leader, it is with a bittersweet feeling that I share that I will be beginning my transition into retirement over the upcoming months,” said Warren. “I am extremely proud of the impact we’ve had as an organization, and I have the utmost confidence that my successor will continue that trajectory.”

After a successor has been selected, Warren will transition to a part-time advisory role to aid in the transition.

“I am extremely grateful for Mark’s long-term contribution to our organization and mission. He will be greatly missed,” said Chief Executive Officer Tom Britton. “This opening is an exceptional opportunity for a medical leader to join an established organization and make a difference in the eating disorder space.”

The ideal candidate for the CMO position will be a proven professional with a background in eating disorder care and recovery or a related field who has experience working in a fast-paced and impact-driven environment. The CMO operates in partnership with the CEO to develop and execute the company’s medical strategy and deliver high-quality, safe, and efficient care outcomes.

“I’ve had the good fortune to work alongside Mark for quite some time and his are big shoes to fill,” said Founder and Executive Chairman Dirk Miller. “This role is essential for providing leadership that truly changes lives.”

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the Accanto careers website for more information about the position and application details.

About Accanto Health

Accanto Health, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a national healthcare company specializing in eating disorders and related disorders. The company includes leading eating disorder treatment brands, The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative, and an outpatient group practice, Gather Behavioral Health. Recognizing that one size does not fit all, Accanto Health programs provide exceptional, individualized care for children, adolescents, and adults with eating disorders and other behavioral health conditions in a gender-diverse and inclusive environment. Services incorporate an array of individual, group, and family therapy, nutrition, psychiatry, medical care, yoga, education, and support services. The company offers services across a full continuum of care, including inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient. If you or someone you know is struggling, call 888-364-5977 or visit accanto.com.