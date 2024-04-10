LPL Financial Welcomes Somnio Wealth

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Greg Mullaney, CFP®, Colleen Kelly Abate, CFP® and Peter Pagano have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They reported serving approximately $300 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and join LPL from Ameriprise Financial.

With the move they launch Somnio Wealth, an independent financial practice based in Louisville, Ky. The name of the firm – a nod to the Latin word “to dream” – paired with the company colors of red, white and blue, highlights the team’s desire to help their clients achieve the “American Dream” for themselves and the ones they love and care for. Mullaney says helping clients realize their financial goals starts with meeting their clients where they are and guiding them every step of the way.

“We always say that an educated client is the best kind of client, so providing a financial education is at the center of everything we do,” Mullaney said. “Our industry has a lot of confusing jargon, so we try to educate our clients in a way that they can relate. Additionally, if something doesn’t make sense, we encourage our clients to interject and make us explain it to them until they understand so they can take an active role in their financial planning process.”

Looking to pair their client-centered philosophy with their desire to move to independence, the Somnio Wealth team interviewed several firms before selecting LPL as the best fit for their business.

“We knew we needed a partner to help us take our client experience – and our business – to the next level, and that’s exactly what we found with LPL,” said Mullaney. “From LPL’s integrated technology and business solutions to their back-office support, everything they offer will help us provide the kind of elevated experience we want for our clients – something we could never get from a franchise model. In addition, as we look to expand our footprint, LPL’s M&A Solutions will help us attract other advisors and grow our business our way.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “We welcome Greg, Peter, Colleen and the rest of the team to the LPL community and are honored to support the launch of Somnio Wealth. At LPL, we are committed to helping advisors visualize and develop their perfect practice by offering streamlined and integrated business solutions and personalized support to help them create an elevated experience for their clients. We look forward to supporting this team for years to come.”

