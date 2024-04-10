Whipping Cream Market Analysis, Trends, Size, and Forecast 2024-2032

Whipping Cream

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Whipping Cream Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on whipping cream market growth. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global whipping cream market size reached US$ 3.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% during 2024-2032.

Whipping Cream Market Overview:

Whipping cream, also known as heavy cream or double cream, is a dairy product commonly used in cooking and baking. It is the high-fat portion of milk that rises to the top when milk is allowed to sit. It is widely used as a topping for desserts, adding a luxurious touch to pies, cakes, and fruit dishes. Whipping cream can also be whipped to incorporate air, creating a light and fluffy texture ideal for decorating desserts or adding richness to sauces and soups. Due to its high-fat content, whipping cream can be whipped into stiff peaks, making it versatile for a variety of culinary applications. It adds depth and richness to both sweet and savory dishes, making it a staple ingredient in many kitchens around the world.

Whipping Cream Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by changing consumer preferences and lifestyles. Whipping cream, with its versatility and ease of use, has become a staple in many households, driving market growth. Additionally, the rise in the popularity of baking and cooking shows, as well as social media platforms dedicated to food, has fueled interest in gourmet cooking and baking, where whipping cream is often a key ingredient. Moreover, the growing trend towards premiumization in the food and beverage industry has led consumers to seek out high-quality, indulgent products, further propelling the demand for premium whipping cream variants. Furthermore, the increasing awareness of health and wellness among consumers has led to a shift towards natural and organic products. As a result, there is a rising demand for organic whipping cream as consumers seek healthier alternatives without compromising on taste or quality. Moreover, the food service industry, including bakeries, cafes, and restaurants, is a significant driver of the whipping cream market, as these establishments use large quantities of whipping cream in a variety of dishes and desserts.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Arla Foods amba

• Borden Dairy Company

• Cabot Creamery (Agri-Mark Inc)

• Conagra Brands

• Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

• Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd.

• GCMMF

• Granarolo S.p.A

• Gruenewald Manufacturing Company Inc.

• Hanan Products Co. Inc.

• Lactalis International

• The Kraft Heinz Company.

Whipping Cream Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

• Dairy

o Light Whipping Cream

o Heavy Whipping Cream

o Others

• Non-Dairy

Breakup by Application:

• B2B

• B2C

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialist Retailer

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

