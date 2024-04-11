Kristen Poulter: A Journey of Resilience, Music, and Unwavering Family Support, ISSA Nominee For Four Categories

Pen Name Moon is a nominee listed as Kristen Poulter in four categories for the ISSA awards this year Kristen Poulter believes words have the power to change the world if written from the heart. “Be positive, be confident, never give up on your dreams.” Kristen Poulter

Kristen Poulter, also known as artist Pen Name Moon, shows that no matter the obstacles or struggles you encounter, you can overcome and achieve your dreams.

Be someone’s Moon, a light during their darkest moments.” — Kristen Poulter

JONESBORO, GEORGIA, USA, April 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kristen Poulter, the talented lyricist and independent artist from Jonesboro, Georgia, has been honored with four prestigious nominations by the International Singer Songwriters Association (ISSA). The nominations include Female Songwriter of the Year, USA Female Rising Star of the Year, USA Female Single of the Year, and USA Female Emerging Artist. This recognition showcases Kristen’s remarkable talent and dedication to her craft in the music industry.The International Singer Songwriters Association (ISSA) is a renowned organization dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the achievements of independent artists, songwriters, and musicians from around the world. With a mission to promote and support the work of emerging talents, the ISSA provides a platform for artists to showcase their music and connect with industry professionals. Through its annual awards program, the ISSA honors exceptional artists who have made significant contributions to the music industry.Kristen’s musical journey is deeply rooted in her upbringing, where she was surrounded by the melodies of her father’s rock band. Inspired by her father’s passion for music, Kristen developed a love for storytelling through songwriting. Despite facing personal challenges and setbacks, Kristen’s determination to pursue her dreams never wavered.Throughout her career, Kristen has overcome numerous obstacles, including health battles and family hardships. Her journey has been marked by resilience, fueled by the unwavering support of her family. Kristen’s stepfather, a pillar of strength and inspiration, has been by her side through every triumph and tribulation. His unwavering belief in Kristen’s talent has fueled her drive to succeed in the face of adversity.Equally instrumental in Kristen’s journey has been the support of her mother, whose love and encouragement have been a constant source of strength. Together, Kristen’s parents have provided her with the foundation to pursue her passion for music, instilling in her the confidence to chase her dreams.As a nominee for four ISSA awards, Kristen is humbled and honored to be recognized for her contributions to the industry. Each nomination represents a milestone in her career and serves as a testament to her hard work, passion, and dedication. Kristen’s music is a reflection of her life experiences, and she hopes to inspire others through her songs and lyrics.In addition to her musical talents, Kristen is also a devoted mother and grandmother. Her son, who recently turned 18, has been a constant source of support and inspiration throughout her journey. Kristen’s family, including her husband, stepdaughter, and granddaughter, have stood by her side through thick and thin, providing unwavering encouragement and love.As Kristen prepares for the ISSA Awards, she invites supporters from around the world to cast their votes on the ISSA website. Voting is open to the public and free of charge until April 30, 2024. With the support of her family, fans, and the music community, Kristen aims to continue making waves in the industry and inspiring others through her music.For more information about Kristen Poulter and her music, please visit Her website or contact her via the email below.

