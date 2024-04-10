Submit Release
Presidency on media accreditation for 2024 National Orders Awards

President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Grand Patron of the National Orders, will later this month, bestow the 2024 National Orders Awards on distinguished citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed towards the advancement of democracy and have made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans.

National Orders are the highest awards that a country, through its President, bestows on its citizens and eminent foreign nationals.

The National Orders will take place at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria

Media accreditation

Media interested in covering the National Orders ceremony are kindly requested to submit their accreditation details using the provided form to hlobisile@presidency.gov.za cc shadi@presidency.gov.za

Deadline for media accreditation Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Please note that no late submissions will be accepted beyond the stated deadline.

Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

