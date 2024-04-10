MonetizeMore Named Among Fastest-Growing Companies in Americas for 3rd Consecutive Year (2024) by Financial Times
MonetizeMore secured 136th position on the prestigious Financial Times 500 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for 2024.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA , April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MonetizeMore, a leading global publisher monetization company and Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP), is proud to announce its inclusion on the prestigious Financial Times (FT) 500 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies for 2024. This recognition by the FT and Statista marks MonetizeMore's third consecutive year of exceptional growth, solidifying its position as a powerhouse in the advertising technology industry.
MonetizeMore's consistent placement on the FT 500 list underscores the surging demand for reliable programmatic ad solutions among web publishers and app developers. The company placed 136th on the list, which is available on the Financial Times website.
"This is the third consecutive year MonetizeMore has been recognized on the Financial Times' list of Fastest-Growing US Companies," stated Kean Graham, CEO of MonetizeMore. “This achievement underscores our commitment to empowering publishers worldwide with the tools and expertise to maximize their returns. We're particularly excited to see this focus translating into strong growth and success in our LATAM and APAC markets. As a leader in the ad tech industry, we also remain dedicated to fostering a culture of responsible practices within the community.”
For the past few years, MonetizeMore has been a game-changer in the fight against invalid traffic and ad setup policy violations—helping publishers safeguard their ad revenue and maintain a trusted environment for advertisers.
"MonetizeMore's award-winning IVT solution, Traffic Cop, has become a publisher's shield against invalid traffic and ad setup policy violations (ASPVs). By eliminating these threats, Traffic Cop helps publishers minimize revenue deductions and unlock their full earning potential through higher RPMs with premium ad networks. To adapt to evolving publisher needs, we have a roadmap for future mobile app compatibility, including iOS, React-Native, Unity, and Flutter," explains Graham.
MonetizeMore isn't merely keeping pace with the cookieless future; they're actively shaping it for success. By fostering trust with advertisers, they empower publishers to thrive in the privacy-focused world. At the core of their efforts is PubGuru, an industry-leading AI ad management platform driving innovation forward. Soon, PubGuru will introduce features such as in-app invalid traffic prevention to combat mobile ad fraud and real-time policy compliance checks for brand safety. These advancements protect publishers' revenue, freeing them to concentrate on what they do best: creating stellar content and pioneering new features.
About MonetizeMore
Founded in 2010, MonetizeMore is a leading publisher monetization company with a global team of 200+ members across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. We are a Google Certified Publishing Partner trusted by over 1,500 websites and app developers. Our comprehensive, AI-powered platform, PubGuru, helps them manage ad revenue optimization across 40 countries. This includes the Google award-winning Traffic Cop tool, which protects publishers from invalid traffic and revenue clawbacks.
