Maybacks Global Entertainment, Inc., retracts reference to Orka Ads in last Press Release
SOMERVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maybacks Global Entertainment a subsidiary of Authentic Holdings, Inc., publicly declares its reference to having an agreement with Orka Ads in its March 4th, 2024 release titled “Maybacks Global Signs Agreements with World's Largest Digital Ad Agencies” mistakenly represented.
Due to an oversight on the part of the management team the release mistakenly included Orka Ads in our press release amongst other ad agencies with which we do business. This was done in error, and Maybacks does not have any business dealings with Orka Ads.
Maybacks apologizes for this oversight and again officially retracts the association with Orka Ads.
About Maybacks Global Entertainment: With a database of over 30,000 titles, Maybacks Entertainment is at the forefront of content creation and distribution. Its expansion into OTA broadcasting, with partnerships spanning 50 OTA stations and strategic alliances with 10 new OTA stations, solidifies its position as a leader in the entertainment industry. With WiseDV's award-winning WisePlay – Playout technology, Maybacks streams 27 live TV networks, bringing diverse content to viewers worldwide. https://www.idreamctv.com. For further information please contact Maureen Cooper atmaureen@maybackstv.com
About Authentic Holdings: Authentic Holdings combines entertainment, technology, and textiles to create a diverse portfolio of offerings. Their subsidiary Maybacks Global's collaboration with WiseDV underscores their commitment to innovation in the streaming industry. For more information, please contact Chris H Giordano at chrisg@ecotek360.com
Chris H Giordano
Due to an oversight on the part of the management team the release mistakenly included Orka Ads in our press release amongst other ad agencies with which we do business. This was done in error, and Maybacks does not have any business dealings with Orka Ads.
Maybacks apologizes for this oversight and again officially retracts the association with Orka Ads.
About Maybacks Global Entertainment: With a database of over 30,000 titles, Maybacks Entertainment is at the forefront of content creation and distribution. Its expansion into OTA broadcasting, with partnerships spanning 50 OTA stations and strategic alliances with 10 new OTA stations, solidifies its position as a leader in the entertainment industry. With WiseDV's award-winning WisePlay – Playout technology, Maybacks streams 27 live TV networks, bringing diverse content to viewers worldwide. https://www.idreamctv.com. For further information please contact Maureen Cooper atmaureen@maybackstv.com
About Authentic Holdings: Authentic Holdings combines entertainment, technology, and textiles to create a diverse portfolio of offerings. Their subsidiary Maybacks Global's collaboration with WiseDV underscores their commitment to innovation in the streaming industry. For more information, please contact Chris H Giordano at chrisg@ecotek360.com
Chris H Giordano
Authentic Holdings, Inc.
+1 9733900072
email us here