Top 50 startups announced by EWA Accelerator
We are excited to welcome the Spring Cohort to the Investment Readiness Program”DUBAI, UAE, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EWA Accelerator is delighted to announce the selection of top 50 startups out of 200 applications received in the last month that will participate in the prestigious Investment Readiness Program by EWA Accelerator, in partnership with the Ministry of Economy and with the support of DMCC.
The Investment Readiness Program is designed to equip startups with the essential tools, skills, and networks required to prepare for a successful fundraising round. Selected startups will benefit from comprehensive preparation, access to convenient tools and templates, key hard skills training, honest feedback from Unicorn builders, opportunities to access new networks and partnerships, and an increased chance to secure funding of up to 2,000,000 AED.
Top 50 startups are invited to save the date for the Kick-off Session on the 4th of April, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, at the DMCC Almas Tower. The first session will focus on "Investment Attractiveness Insights: Data Room as a Key Investor Relations Tool," providing valuable insights into investor relations and enhancing investment attractiveness.
"We are excited to welcome the Spring Cohort to the Investment Readiness Program," said Dariia Vasylieva, co-funder of EWA Accelerator. "This program is a unique opportunity for startups to accelerate their growth and increase their chances of securing funding. We look forward to working closely with these most innovative startups and supporting them on their journey to success."
For more information about the Investment Readiness Program, please visit www.ewaaccelerator.com.
