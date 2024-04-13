PacPost.live Introduce Game-Changing Avid SDK Panel SRT Plugin, Streamlining Live Streaming for Avid Users
Owned by Lorenzo Sgroi, Pacific Post and PacPost.live are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the content creation industry and bringing streaming to all users in the creative process. Today, they are thrilled to announce the launch of PacPost.io, a groundbreaking Avid SRT Plugin SDK panel revolutionizing live streaming for Avid Media Composer users. With PacPost.io, Avid users can now access our plugin directly from the Avid Tools menu.
Key Features Include:
Dynamic Adaptive Bitrate Streaming:
With PacPost.io's dynamic adaptive bitrate streaming, users can enjoy an optimal viewing experience regardless of their internet bandwidth. The adaptive bitrate stream automatically scales the bitrate based on the viewer's internet bandwidth, minimizing bandwidth issues all in real-time, ensuring smooth playback, and minimizing quality issues.
Additionally, in a groundbreaking advancement, PacPost.io empowers creatives to stream up to Ultra High Definition (UHD) content using SRT technology. This revolutionary platform automatically transcodes the stream in real-time to 1080p or 720p, ensuring seamless collaboration among team members, even in environments with suboptimal internet bandwidth. This transformative feature not only enhances workflow efficiency but also preserves session quality, marking a significant leap forward in the realm of live streaming collaboration.
Effortless Integration with Avid Media Composer Workflows:
PacPost.io simplifies the live streaming process by seamlessly integrating with Avid workflows. Avid users can now initiate SRT streaming directly from the Avid tools menu, without the needs of EBS/OBS,LBS , dedicated rental hardware or VM.
Studio-Level Security and Reliability:
PacPost.io prioritizes studio-level security and reliability, providing Avid Media Composer users with peace of mind knowing that their content is protected throughout the streaming process. With PacPost.io, creators can focus on their craft without compromising on security or quality.
Compatibility with Other Apps:
Not only does PacPost.io stream SRT from Avid's SDK panel, but users are also free to use PacPost.io in other apps that can leverage SRT. Additionally, PacPost.io takes advantage of the adaptive bitrate real-time transcoder powered by Dolby.io, providing users with unparalleled flexibility and performance.
Video Conferencing:
PacPost.io also offers video conferencing capabilities, allowing users to conduct meetings and collaborations seamlessly within the platform.
Starting just $199/month for unlimited streaming, PacPost.io offers an affordable solution for Avid Media Composer users seeking high-quality live streaming capabilities at fraction of a cost.
"We are excited to introduce PacPost.io, our game-changing Avid SRT Plugin SDK panel, to the Avid community," said Lorenzo Sgroi, Owner of Pacific Post and PacPost.live. "With PacPost.io, Avid users can now seamlessly integrate SRT streaming into their workflows, simplifying the live streaming process."
About Pacific Post:
Pacific Post is a leading provider of editorial equipment rental and support for feature films and scripted productions. With a proven track record of best-in-class support, Pacific Post offers unparalleled assistance whether working on premises or working remote. From cutting-edge technology to dedicated customer service, Pacific Post is committed to delivering excellence in every aspect of post-production support, ensuring the success of each project.
About Avid
People create with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists, and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.
About Dolby.io
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.
