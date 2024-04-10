Musculoskeletal Pain Market Size to Reach US$ 5,399.8 Million by 2034

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The musculoskeletal pain market size reached a value of US$ 3,975.7 Million in 2023 and expected to reach US$ 5,399.8 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.82% during 2024-2034.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the musculoskeletal pain market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the proportion of various therapies, and the market’s performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the musculoskeletal pain market.

Musculoskeletal Pain Market Trends:

Musculoskeletal pain, emanating from the interaction of muscle, bone, and joint, constitutes a general health issue with a significant pain-accentuation effect on people. Brief experience of discomfort, pain or stiffness of several joints, states this type of phenomenon and its variant symptoms can be minor or severe with an impact on activities of common daily living. Its complex property that includes disorders like arthritis, osteoporosis and many repetitive strain injuries reveal the importance of a regime for management and therapy. The wide spectrum and the limitation of the mobility and functionality of the musculoskeletal pain highlight the significance of it in the healthcare field that should be paid to stop arise and relieving.

The rise in aging population globally leading to increased incidence of musculoskeletal pain represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. According to an article published in The Lancet Rheumatology journal in 2023, musculoskeletal disorders include more than 150 different conditions affecting joints, muscles, bones, ligaments, tendons, and the spine. The research further investigates that around 494 million (95% uncertainty interval 431–564) people had other musculoskeletal disorders in 2020, which was an increase of 123·4% (116·9–129·3) in total cases from 221 million (192–253) in 1990. Cases of other musculoskeletal disorders are projected to increase by 115% (107–124) from 2020 to 2050, to an estimated 1060 million (95% UI 964–1170) prevalent cases in 2050; most regions were projected to have at least a 50% increase in cases between 2020 and 2050. The global age-standardized prevalence of other musculoskeletal disorders was 47·4% (44·9–49·4) higher in females than in males and increased with age to a peak at 65–69 years in male and female sexes.

Moreover, the rise in sedentary lifestyles contributing to musculoskeletal issues is a major growth inducing factor. In addition to this, the growing awareness about the importance of physical fitness and its impact on musculoskeletal health is significantly contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, technological advancements in diagnostic tools for the early detection and treatment of musculoskeletal conditions is stimulating the growth of the market. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes are acting as risk factors which are driving the market growth. Besides this, the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries for musculoskeletal disorders are enhancing patient outcomes which, in turn, is propelling the market growth. Along with this, the occupational hazards and repetitive strain injuries in various industries is catalysing the demand for musculoskeletal care, thus boosting the market growth. Furthermore, the rising focus on holistic approaches to healthcare, including physiotherapy and alternative therapies for musculoskeletal pain management is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, such as expansion of the sports and fitness industry, increasing healthcare expenditure and extensive investments in research and developmental (R&D) activities, are leading the market toward growth across the globe.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the musculoskeletal pain market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the musculoskeletal pain market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current musculoskeletal pain marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape of Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the musculoskeletal pain market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key Players:

Eli Lilly and Company

Adare Pharmaceuticals

