BNB Chain to Host “BNBeach Dubai” Networking Event at Token2049

BNB Chain, the community-driven blockchain ecosystem that includes the world’s largest smart contract blockchain, is set to host a novel networking event at this year’s Token2049 event in Dubai. Taking place on April 17, BNBeach Dubai will be held at a scenic private beach, where participants will have the chance to forge new connections and explore exciting collaborations.

BNBeach is an exclusive collaboration space designed to build connections. A range of recreational activities including sun beds and a pool will be available, while attendants will receive limited edition BNB merchandise, including BNB Chain towels. The event will also feature presentations on topics including the meme economy, DeFi and AI from industry leaders, including insights from BNB Chain.

Taking place between 4pm and 10pm, the event will follow the below agenda:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Welcome drinks & networking

6:00 PM- 6:05- Welcome speech & Introduction

6:05 PM- 6:20 PM- Presentation: BSC Fusion

6:20 PM- 6:40 PM - Panel: The Meme Economy

6:40 PM- 7:00 PM- Panel: Liquid Staking (BSC Defi Hub)

7:00 PM - 7:20 PM- Presentation: The AI Wave

7:20 PM- 7:30 PM - Closing remarks

7:30 PM - 10:00PM - Networking & sunset drinks

The BNBeach event is sponsored by prominent liquid staking protocol Lido, which joined BNB Chain last year. BNB Chain’s L1 blockchain BSC is a DeFi hub, and is ideal for issuing assets due to its mature infrastructure and support from top CEXs.

Also joining as a sponsor is Web3Go, a data intelligence network that is building for decentralized AI. AI development is a key component of BNB Chain’s 2024 roadmap, with a number of AI related businesses having been integrated into the Web3 domain already and the BNB Chain ecosystem set to provide more refined features for AI going forward.

For those interested in learning more about BNBeach Dubai, can visit here: https://www.bnbchain.org/fr-FR/blog/bnbeach-dubai-your-crypto-oasis-during-token-2049

Those who are interested can sign up here: https://lu.ma/bnbeach?ref=bnbchain.ghost.io

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that is removing barriers to Web3 adoption. It is composed of:

BNB Smart Chain (BSC): A secure DeFi hub with the lowest gas fees of any EVM-compatible L1; serves as the ecosystem’s governance chain.

opBNB: A scalability L2 that delivers the lowest gas fees of any L2 and rapid processing speeds.

BNB Greenfield: Meets decentralized storage needs for the ecosystem and lets users establish their own data marketplaces.

Setting a high bar for security, the AvengerDAO community protects BNB Chain users while Red Alarm provides a real-time risk-scanner for Dapps. The ecosystem also offers a range of monetary and ecosystem rewards as part of its Builder Support Program.

For more, users can follow BNB Chain on Twitter or start exploring via BNB's Dapp library.