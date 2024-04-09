Vacancy: Legal Assistant

ECRE is looking to recruit a Legal Assistant to join the Advocacy Team and support the work related to the Asylum Information Database (AIDA), which contains information on asylum procedures, reception conditions, detention and content of international protection across 23 countries.

The Legal Assistant will mainly contribute to the development of the database and its activities, including by editing and reviewing country reports, contributing to research and drafting for other AIDA publications, and other tasks related to the management of the database. They will also provide support to the other members of the Advocacy Team as needed.

The starting date for the position is Monday 3 June 2024.

Please see below links to the job description and the application form.

Please send your completed application to Charlotte Labrosse (Subject: ‘Application Legal Assistant’) by 23.00 CEST on Sunday 28 April 2024.