Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,708 in the last 365 days.

Vacancy: Legal Assistant

ECRE is looking to recruit a Legal Assistant to join the Advocacy Team and support the work related to the Asylum Information Database (AIDA), which contains information on asylum procedures, reception conditions, detention and content of international protection across 23 countries.

The Legal Assistant will mainly contribute to the development of the database and its activities, including by editing and reviewing country reports, contributing to research and drafting for other AIDA publications, and other tasks related to the management of the database. They will also provide support to the other members of the Advocacy Team as needed.

The starting date for the position is Monday 3 June 2024.

Please see below links to the job description and the application form.

Please send your completed application to Charlotte Labrosse (Subject: ‘Application Legal Assistant’) by 23.00 CEST on Sunday 28 April 2024.

You just read:

Vacancy: Legal Assistant

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more