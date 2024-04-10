Saudi Arabia Tire Market Size To Reach 25.5 Million Units, (CAGR) of 1.26% by 2032

Saudi Arabia Tire Market Research Report 2024-2032

How Big is the Saudi Arabia Tire Market?

The Saudi Arabia tire market size reached 22.6 Million Units in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 25.5 Million Units by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.26% during 2024-2032.

Saudi Arabia Tire Market Growth:

The Saudi Arabia tire market is propelled by the robust automotive sector, growing population, and economic diversification efforts across the country. Additionally, the demand for tires in Saudi Arabia is primarily driven by the expansion of the automotive industry, including both passenger cars and commercial vehicles, which is fueling the market. In line with this, with the rise in the automotive industry, there is a subsequent need for advanced infrastructure projects, like roads, bridges, etc., creating a demand for quality tires, thereby bolstering the market.

Moreover, the initiatives by the government authorities aimed at economic diversification and the promotion of non-oil sectors, such as manufacturing and tourism, are expected to boost vehicle sales, further contributing to the demand for the tire industry.

Saudi Arabia Tire Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Radial

• Bias

Breakup by End-Use:

• OEM

• Replacement

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Two Wheelers

• Off-The-Road (OTR)

Breakup by Size:

• Passenger Cars

o Market Breakup by Rim Size

o Market Breakup by Tire Size

• Light Commercial Vehicles

o Market Breakup by Rim Size

o Market Breakup by Tire Size

• Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

o Market Breakup by Rim Size

o Market Breakup by Tire Size

• Two Wheelers

o Market Breakup by Rim Size

o Market Breakup by Tire Size

• Off-The-Road (OTR)

o Market Breakup by Rim Size

o Market Breakup by Tire Size

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by Region:

• Northern and Central Region

• Western Region

• Eastern Region

• Southern Region

Saudi Arabia Tire Market Trends:

Emerging trends in the Saudi Arabia tire market include a growing inclination towards environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient tires, reflecting global concerns about sustainability and energy conservation. In addition to this, to withstand the high climatic conditions, there is a high demand for high-performance and durable tires, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Furthermore, with the advancement in technology, the manufacturers are introducing advanced tires, such as airless tires and smart tires equipped with sensors for monitoring pressure and temperature, which are gaining traction, and are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the rise of e-commerce platforms is revolutionizing the tire retail landscape, offering consumers convenience and a wide array of choices, which is anticipated to drive the Saudi Arabia tire market over the forecasted period.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

