Home Textile Market Size, Share, Industry Overview, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032

The home textile market is expected to reach US$ 195.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.02% during 2024-2032.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Home Textile Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global home textile market size, share, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the home textile market?

The global home textile market size reached US$ 125.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 195.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.02% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Home Textile Industry:

• Increasing Disposable Income and Lifestyle Changes:

The rising disposable incomes and lifestyle changes across various demographics are some of the major factors boosting the market growth. In line with this, the increasing consumer willingness to invest in quality and luxury home textiles is favoring the market growth. Besides this, the widespread utilization of home textiles in bedding and bath linens, high-end drapery, and upholstery fabrics to enhance the aesthetic appeal of living spaces is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the rising lifestyle changes, influenced by global exposure and social media, driving the demand for home textiles that reflect personal style and comfort preferences, is enhancing the market growth. Additionally, the ongoing shift towards premium and bespoke home textiles, compelling manufacturers to innovate in terms of materials, designs, and sustainability, is propelling the market growth.

• Rapid Technological Advancements and Sustainability:

The rising innovations in textile production technologies, including improved fabric treatments and digital printing that enable manufacturers to produce higher quality products with enhanced features such as durability, stain resistance, and water repellency are fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the burgeoning demand for eco-friendly and sustainable home textiles owing to the heightened awareness regarding environmental impact is stimulating the market growth. In addition to this, the development of textiles that are produced from organic and recycled materials, requiring less water and energy, is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of environmentally friendly fabrics as companies aim to reduce their ecological footprint and align with global sustainability goals is promoting the market growth.

• Emergence of E-Commerce and Digital Marketing:

The emergence of the e-commerce sector that offers heightened convenience of online shopping, coupled with the ability to compare products and prices easily, is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Moreover, online platforms offer a vast selection of home textile products, which cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of consumers. Additionally, the introduction of several digital marketing strategies, including social media advertising (SMM) and influencer partnerships for brand promotion and customer engagement, is anticipated to drive the market growth. They facilitate direct communication with potential customers and allow for the showcasing of products in real-life settings while enhancing consumer interest and driving sales.

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-textile-market/requestsample

Home Textile Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup By Product:

• Bed Linen

• Bath Linen

• Kitchen Linen

• Upholstery

• Others

Bed linen represented the largest market share due to its essential nature in households, necessitating the need for regular replacement and upgrades for hygiene and comfort reasons.

Breakup By Fabric Type:

• Polyester

• Cotton

• Silk

• Wool

• Others

Polyester accounted for the largest market share, attributed to its durability, ease of care, and cost-effectiveness.

Breakup By Distribution Channel:

• Offline

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Specialty Stores

o Others

• Online

Offline channels represented the largest segment due to the rising consumer preference for physically inspecting the quality and feel of home textiles before purchase, along with the established presence of retail stores.

Breakup By Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the home textile market is attributed to its large population base, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness about home decor.

Global Home Textile Market Trends:

The advent of smart home textiles that incorporate technologies, such as temperature control, sleep monitoring, and antibacterial properties, in response to a growing consumer interest in home products that contribute to a healthier and more convenient lifestyle is fostering the market growth. Moreover, the ongoing shift towards textiles with health-benefiting features, like hypoallergenic fabrics and those treated with non-toxic dyes, owing to the rising consumer awareness about the impact of materials on health and indoor air quality, is stimulating the market growth. In addition to this, the rising focus on sustainability and ethical consumption, as consumers prioritize products that are not environmentally friendly and conducive to personal health and well-being, is fueling the market growth.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• American Textile Company

• Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

• Dicitex Furnishings Private Limited

• Honsun Home Textile Co., LTD.

• Marvic Textiles Ltd

• Mittal International

• Mohawk Industries, Inc.

• Ralph Lauren Corporation

• Trident Limited

• Vescom B.V. (Vescom Groep B.V.)

• Welspun One Logistics Parks Pvt. Ltd

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=12359&flag=C

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.