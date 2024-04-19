Evolve Anti-Aging & Wellness Introduces Styku 3D Body Scanning: Rely On Visual Progress, Not Just the Scale
We understand the importance of accurate progress tracking. With the Styku 3D body scanner, we swiftly extract precise measurements, body composition insights, and shape details in just 35 seconds.”ENCINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolve Anti-Aging & Wellness https://evolveantiaging.com, a prestigious medical facility nestled in Encino, California, introduces an innovative solution to tracking progress: the Styku 3D body scanning system. In a realm where scales often mislead, this cutting-edge technology provides a tangible visual representation of transformation.
— Edward Zaghikian, CEO & Co-Founder
"We understand the importance of accurate progress tracking. With the Styku 3D body scanner, we swiftly extract precise measurements, body composition insights, and shape details in just 35 seconds." states Edward Zaghikian, CEO & Co-Founder. This revolutionary system employs advanced technology, capturing hundreds of measurements with remarkable accuracy, including waist, hip, and thigh dimensions, with less than 1% error. At Evolve Anti-Ageing & Wellness, the Styku focus spans across four verticals: fitness, aesthetics, medical weight loss and physical therapy, catering to diverse needs under one roof.
In the realm of fitness and sports, the 3D model serves as a tool for calculating body fat percentage with exceptional precision, aiding professionals in setting and tracking goals effectively. Aesthetics professionals utilize the technology to validate the efficacy of body contouring treatments, showcasing real change through before-and-after 3D images. Moreover, in the domain of medical weight loss, the correlation between body measurements and obesity-related diseases empowers doctors to assess risks accurately and track progress meticulously. Similarly, physical therapists and functional trainers benefit from the precise digital tool, addressing musculoskeletal risks with enhanced precision through posture analysis and bone density estimates.
Evolve Anti-Aging & Wellness is open 6 days a week allowing for plenty of time to rejuvenate and optimize your health! "We ensure every client receives bespoke care aligned with their unique needs and aspirations," states Zaghikian. Schedule a treatment plan tailored to your needs today at https://evolveantiaging.com/pages/schedule-an-appointment.
About Evolve Anti-Aging & Wellness
At Evolve Anti-Aging & Wellness we pride ourselves on offering a comprehensive suite of treatments catering to various health and rejuvenation aspects. Our approach combines cutting-edge technology with personalized care, ensuring clients receive a treatment plan tailored to their needs. Evolve Anti-Aging & Wellness Medical and Laboratory Director, Dr. Benito Villanueva received his MD degree from the University of Buenos Aires, which is ranked the number one medical school in Argentina. Dr. Benito Villanueva proceeded to specialize in Obstetrics and Gynecology, followed by Postdoctoral subspecialty training in Reproductive Endocrinology in world-class universities, such as Georgetown and University of Washington. Dr. Villanueva was the first doctor that successfully did an IVF transfer in the state of California and is fully trained and board certified in the specialty and subspecialty.
